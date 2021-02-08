Girl remains missing

Startasia Ready

The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Startasia Ready, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday at her Watertown home.

Ready was wearing a long, black down-feather-type coat and blue jeans.

If anyone knows of the girl’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Watertown Police Department at 261-6660.

