Girl remains missing

The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Startasia Ready, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Friday at her Watertown home.
Ready was wearing a long, black down-feather-type coat and blue jeans.
If anyone knows of the girl’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Watertown Police Department at 261-6660.
