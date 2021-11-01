The subject of this week’s “10 Questions” is Lynn Hron, who serves as Dodge County’s Clerk of Circuit Courts.
She began working in the clerk of courts office in Juneau 42 years ago. Hron was first elected clerk of courts in November 2002.
She said what she enjoys most about her position is helping people navigate the legal system.
She admits some days are more difficult than others, but Hron and her staff are there to help those who walk into their office.
“Since we are the public face of the court system we answer to the public, and many times not for something we’ve done or have any control over,” she said. “People get upset over their situations and blame our staff. That is a challenge.”
The clerk of courts office processes court cases, collects fines and forfeitures due to the county and state, manages jury pools for trials and aids the public with their filings.
1. Roling Stones or Beatles? And why?
“The Beatles. My sister was a Beatles fan and I used to listen to her records when she wasn’t home.”
2. What one tune do you turn the volume up on in your vehicle?
“Any classic holiday song I can sing along to.”
3. What’s the wildest thing you have seen in your career as the clerk of courts?
“A man charged with cruelty to animals for having relations with chickens.”
4. Winter or summer and why?
“Summer. I get to spend more time with my grandchildren.”
5. What is one vacation hotspot you would travel to if you could?
“Italy.”
6. What is one chore you despise?
“Cleaning the bathroom. Who doesn’t despise that?”
7. Any superstitions you believe in?
“I knock on wood when I say something that the staff doesn’t want to happen.”
8. Do you read the horoscopes?
“No.”
9. What was your favorite Halloween costume as a child?
