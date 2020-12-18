Winter Youth Kickball — Kids just playing kickball for fun over their Winter Break is a great thing. Supervision will be provided to help organize teams and to help settle the “out/safe” discussions. Get the kids outside for some fresh air and recreation. Kids ages 7–12 years old at Riverside Park Baseball Diamond 1, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1–2:30 p.m. Fee is $3/youth. COVID-19: Please measure your child’s body temperature to ensure that no fever is present. Bring your own water bottle. Kickballs will be changed/sanitized between innings. Pre-registration is required by noon on Monday, Dec. 28 and is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
Winter Youth Softball – Kids playing a game or two of softball over Winter Break is also fun. Supervision will be provided to help organize teams and to help settle “out/safe” discussions. Get outside and play ball! Kids ages 7–12 years old at Riverside Park Baseball Diamond 1, Thursday, Dec. 31, 1–2:30 p.m. Fee is $3/youth. COVID-19: Please measure your child’s body temperature to ensure that no fever is present. Bring your own glove, bat and water bottle. Balls will be provided and sanitized. Pre-registration is required by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
Deck the house — Take part in this Christmas light contest and tour happening in Watertown, Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and Cambridge. A map and voting link is at https://bit.ly/jcdeckthehouse. Drive around to view all the lights and vote for your favorites through Dec. 20. The top three winners in each community will be announced Dec. 21. Prizes will be awarded.
Ballet, Tap and Dance — The department offers this program on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays beginning the week of Jan. 11, 2021. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer. Parents will not be allowed to wait in the building during classes.
Zumba Class — Zumba is fitness that’s so much fun, you won’t even know you’re exercising. Using Latin inspired dance moves, Zumba combines fitness, fun and frivolity into exhilarating dance moves that will get you burning calories fast, while toning and sculpting your body. Not only that, it helps to lower stress and increases your levels of focus, energy and happiness. Zumba is perfect for any age group. Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 6-7 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Jan. 4 through March 8 (no class Jan. 25 and Feb. 22). Covid-19: all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening check before each class. Class size is extremely limited. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
Pound Fitness Class — Channel your inner Rock Star and fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music and you have a whole new approach to fitness. Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 7:15-8 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, Jan. 4 through March 8 (no class Jan. 25 and Feb. 22). Covid-19: all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening check before each class. Class size is extremely limited. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
Family puzzle contest, home edition — Sign up to have some family fun over the Christmas holiday weekend. It’ll be a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The family that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a prize package, and all families get to keep the puzzle. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes Dec. 24-27. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before Dec. 24. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Winter break drive-in family bingo – Get out of the house and beat winter break boredom by joining neighbors for a fun family activity. We’ll be playing bingo – in our parking lot Your family will stay in your car, hear us call the numbers over your car radio, keep track on their bingo sheets, and beep the horn when they get a bingo. City staff will bring a prize to the winning car. Join the city on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. There is no fee for this activity, but pre-registration by Monday, Dec. 28 at noon is required. Additional information is available on city registration pages. Pre-registration is required and currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Indoor curling — Learn how to play one of the most popular Winter Olympic sports without the hassle of being outside. Attend one of the city’s two free trial days (must pre-register). If you enjoy yourself, sign up for the program in which all ages are welcome. This is a great family activity. There are 2–8 participants per session allowed, unless all are from the same household. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a responsible adult supervisor. Free trials on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Recreational play session Tuesdays, Jan. 5–26, 2021 at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Cost for the January play session is $15/participant or $25/family. Location will be the Watertown Senior and Community Center on the lower level in the Terrace Room. All individuals should measure their body temperature to ensure that no fever is present prior to each session. Face masks are required to be worn. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from our website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in our secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park Dance Floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of 6 participants per time slot. Please note that play will be altered due to the 10’ ceiling, there is no heat, so the temperature will be very cool, and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Rental Process: 1. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2.Pick up a key at the Watertown Park and Rec Department Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; 3. Weekend rentals must be made/key picked up by 4 p.m. on Fridays; 4. Key must be returned immediately after play to the Park and Rec Office drop box outside of the front doors. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents. Covid Restrictions: Symptom check prior to participating. Social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required to be worn per the Governor’s order.
Soccer Training 365 — Training 365 aims to help teach and develop basic foot skills which are the building blocks for soccer. The fastest way to elevate a player’s game is for them to work on and improve their basic foot skills. Foot skills make excellent soccer “homework”. Encourage and enable your players to spend as much time as possible with the ball. Takes place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on the Lower Level in the Fitness Room on Wednesdays, Jan. 6–Feb. 3, 2021; 2nd and 3rd Graders: 6-7 p.m., 4th and 5th Graders: 7-8 p.m., 6-8th Graders: 8-9 p.m. Cost is $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. Registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Registration is limited to 12 participants per class to promote social distancing. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First Street.
Youth archery – The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. Face masks will be required. 8-11 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 – Feb. 23, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. 12-18 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 – Feb. 23, 2021 from 7-8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $36/city resident or $54/non-city resident. Registration is currently being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
American Red Cross babysitter’s training course with optional pediatric CPR and first aid winter break session — Start a babysitting business on the right foot by learning how to keep yourself and others safe, how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and more. In the extended course option, participants can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course, and Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. — 12 p.m. for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $70 for Babysitter’s Training only; $105 for Babysitter’s Training and Child and Infant First Aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered. One can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates/times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck/social distance and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills/proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents/$112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents/$180/non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.