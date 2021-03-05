Four people are seeking the 13th State Senate district seat that was vacated by Scott Fitzgerald.
The election is April 6.
Fitzgerald, was elected to the United States House of Representatives to represent Wisconsin’s 5th district in 2020 and he resigned as representative of the 13th State Senate District on Jan. 1.
Running for the vacated seat are independent candidates Spencer Zimmerman and Ben Schmitz, as well as Republican John Jagler, who currently represents the 37th Assembly District, and Democrat Melissa Winker.
The 13th Senate District encompasses large portions of Dodge and Jefferson counties, including Watertown, Columbus, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc and Lake Mills. It extends as far west as the Deforest area.
John JaglerJagler, 51, 601 Clyman St., Watertown, has lived in Watertown for 32 years. He is married to wife Heidi and they have three children. He is a graduate of the American School of Broadcasting and he attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He is currently a state representative of the 37th Assembly District. He is a realtor and owner of a family run, all natural, dog treat company. He is a member of Watertown Elks Lodge 666.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“On April 6, the people of the 13th Senate District are choosing more than a senator. We’re choosing the direction we want for the future of our state.
“I’m proud to be on the ballot as the Republican nominee in the 13th District, because I’ve had a front-row seat to what conservative, common sense leadership can achieve in Wisconsin.
“For the past 10 years, Wisconsin has set an example with balanced budgets, historic good-government reforms, and a balance between our economy and the right priorities for our government.
“Unfortunately, Tony Evers’ recent budget proposal is threatening to undo that good work: repealing Act 10; capsizing our balanced budget; and hiking taxes on Wisconsin families by a billion dollars at a time when we can least afford it.
“I’m running for Senate because I know — from my own life’s experience — that the real world is so much more than Madison thinks.
“I started my career in morning radio, where I learned the power of what one voice could do. With a story, a laugh, a different perspective, I used my voice to connect with people all around Wisconsin.
“Eight years ago, I ran for the state Assembly because I wanted to put action behind those words. I ran as a citizen legislator, and that’s exactly what I am today.
“My family owns and operates a small business with our daughter. I’m a realtor helping people realizing their dreams of home ownership. And I go to Madison to try make Wisconsin a better place to work, live and raise a family.
“I’m proud to ask for your vote on April 6. I promise to work to earn your trust every day, and keep Wisconsin moving in the right direction – forward.”
Ben Schmitz
Schmitz, 30, lives in Bristol, but has a Sun Prairie mailing address. He has lived in the area for four years.
He is married to wife Kari and the couple has a son, daughter and baby due April 15.
He was educated at the University of St. Thomas and owns and operates the software consulting firm Anchor Group.
He has no previous political experience and is a member of the National Guard
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I spent a lot of time last year on the front lines in Wisconsin, including responding to violent riots in Kenosha and Madison, assisting with several elections during COVID-19 times, and helping to organize COVID-19 responses. I have first-hand experience of those hot button issues and have a lot of lessons learned that I would like to share with my fellow Wisconsinites.
“I believe that we, the people, must take responsibility for improving our law enforcement by giving our officers the standards and tools to do a difficult job, while recognizing the sacrifice and service of those who do it.
“Officers live in the fear that they could make the wrong decision and bear the complete blame. As a leader, I know the meaning of command responsibility. It is the leader’s job to give the subordinate the means to make good decisions. If the subordinate fails, the leader fails. We, the people, are the leaders. We have to give our law enforcement good direction on how we want them to act.
“I believe that we need to make room for third-party voters, starting with ranked-choice voting. The exclusively two-party system alienates anyone who does not toe the line. It perpetuates division and the demonization of others.
“I am also passionately pro-life for the whole life and believe that must include finding ways to help mothers in hardship. I want America to be an example to the world in willingly giving up power and influence by sometimes accepting a back seat in international affairs. I believe that the over-expanding of the national and state debt is short-sighted, a serious risk, and a burden to our national economy. I believe that we should be welcoming hard-working immigrants who want to be productive members of society — much more openly than we are.”
Melissa WinkerWinker, 45, lives in Oconomowoc. She has been a resident of the area for eight years, with four generations of family living here.
She has been married for 22 years and has five children.
Her education includes a bachelor of science degree and master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a masters teachers license.
She is a small, family business-owner and has 18 years service as an educator.
Her previous political experience includes being an Assembly District 38 candidate. She is a member of Hope Church in Oconomowoc and Moms Demand Action of Lake Country. She worked as a mentor from 2002 to 2005 and was an after school club leader from 2000 to 2018.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I am a 4th-generation Wisconsinite, firefighter’s wife, 18 year national board educator, mom, a small business owner and a woman of faith who will put our safety, jobs and community first in everything I do as your State Senator.
“I believe that it is our common decency — our ability to love and care for each other — that strengthens our communities.
“My top priorities:
- Affordable healthcare, including mental health coverage. Accept Medicaid expansion — this costs us nothing, reduces private insurance costs 7-11%, and covers 80,000 Wisconsinites
- Clear COVID plan: Working together for vaccinations & safe business/school environments to return to a prosperous economy
- Strong businesses - Thriving Families: We need both. Support Wisconsin businesses, entrepreneurial startups, and broadband access — especially in our small towns
- Education: Every child deserves a high quality education
- Clean water: protecting our water preserves our health, tourism, and our recreation opportunities
- First responders: Police and Fire Fighters are necessary for safe communities. They should have the best training and resources to keep us safe in times of need
- Fair Maps — Over 70% Wisconsinites agree. When maps are rigged — representatives do not have to listen to constituents or show up at public forums.
- Fair taxes — the top 1% should pay their fair share, not the middle class
- Fiscally conservative and compassionately liberal. Investing in safe roads, schools, our jobs, and the environment saves money, lives, and builds our future economy and workforce. Wise homeowners maintain investments to prevent expensive disasters, just like wise government.
- Legalization of marijuana — 83% of Wisconsin voters agree. Legalize, tax, and regulate. Many patients find relief from chronic medical conditions.
“I would be honored to earn your vote for responsible government that will show up, listen to community leaders — no matter their political affiliation — and work to make families’ lives better here.”
Spencer ZimmermanZimmerman, 41, is single and lives in Janesville, and said he has lived near Lake Mills and Columbus, where, in 2008 he published the book “The Epoch Point” with a chapter about Aztalan.
His education includes his earning of an associate degree in information systems technology from the Community College of the Air Force and a bachelor of business administration from Edgewood College.
He is employed at Presidential Limousine Service as a driver.
His previous political experience includes being a Madison College student senator. He has also been a candidate for the Wisconsin State Assembly, District 46, in 2008; candidate, Stoughton City Council, District 1, 2009; candidate, Dane County Board, District 34, 2010; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 48, 2010; candidate, Dane County Executive, 2011; candidate, United States Senate, Nebraska, 2012; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 99, 2015; candidate, Janesville City Council, 2016; candidate, Rock County Board, District 24, 2016; candidate, United States House of Representatives, Wisconsin, District 1, 2016; candidate, Janesville City Council, 2017; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 58, 2017; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 42, 2018; candidate, Wisconsin Secretary of State, 2018; candidate, Wisconsin State Assembly, District 64, 2019; candidate, Rock County Board, District 24, 2020.
He served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force from 2000-2004, received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for Meritorious Service in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In 2010, he was a recipient of the Dane County Republican Party Lyman F. Anderson Local Government Public Service Award.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I believe in term limits. They are my No. 1 priority and I have fought for them in previous campaigns. No one should remain in one elected office for more than two terms or eight years, a precedent intentionally set by first president, George Washington, after we gained independence in a revolution against a king who ruled for life. The establishment Republican in this race has refused to sign the US Term Limits pledge, I have signed it.
“Cyber security and preventing future rigged elections would also be a priority of mine. Studies have shown ballot placement gives an unfair advantage of as much as 20% to whomever is placed first on the ballot, we should fix this with random ballot placement. We need to make sure our elections are secure and we can all be confident in the results. In the last 10 years I have been on the ballot eight times in elections where ballot placement was determined solely by the Wisconsin Elections Commission or its predecessor the Government Accountability Board and my name has not appeared first. The Republican in name only who won the primary would have lost without the advantage of being first on the ballot.
“My roots in our state run deep, being born in Neenah from a Fond du Lac family, where one uncle was on the city council and another ran for county sheriff. I grew up in McFarland and after graduating from high school in 1998, I enlisted in the Air Force for four years. On duty during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I received the Joint Service Achievement Medal for meritorious service. For nearly a decade I’ve worked for Presidential Limousine Service in Cambridge and before that I lived near both Columbus and Lake Mills, all in the 13th Senate District.”
