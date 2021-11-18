Concord board approves zoning requests By Pat Brandt Special to the Daily Times Diane Graff Author email Nov 18, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CONCORD — The Concord Town Board approved three zoning requests at its monthly meeting.Jodie Goldbeck, N5049 Inlynd Drive, requested approval to create two 2.0 acre A-3 lots from a 40 acre A-l parent parcel, and a 2.335 acre A-3 zone around existing home and buildings.Anthony and Sharon Pugh requested to create a 2.88 acre A-3 zone from A-1 zone at W1008 Concord Center Drive.Derek Kramer requested approval to create a 2.07 acre A-3 lot from a 46 acre A-1 zone located at N5438 Hillside Drive.The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.The highway department has been busy with roadside mowing, patching, installation of culverts, brushing, and end of the season mowing of parks and cemeteries.Town residents continue to be updated on any progress made or removal of parked vehicles on the town road right-of-way. The board has been working with Jefferson County officials on the issue.After much discussion, the board approved the 2022 Ixonia Fire Department contract.Cindy Arbiture, president of the Concord Historical Society, presented the board with a $400 donation to help offset costs to maintain the historical society building.There will be a budget hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Concord Community Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man found guilty of gas station robbery Texting driver kills another motorist Driver, miraculously, OK after Ixonia train crash Bethesda lists Watertown headquarters at $5.43 million Glenn W. Mason Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
