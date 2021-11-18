CONCORD — The Concord Town Board approved three zoning requests at its monthly meeting.

Jodie Goldbeck, N5049 Inlynd Drive, requested approval to create two 2.0 acre A-3 lots from a 40 acre A-l parent parcel, and a 2.335 acre A-3 zone around existing home and buildings.

Anthony and Sharon Pugh requested to create a 2.88 acre A-3 zone from A-1 zone at W1008 Concord Center Drive.

Derek Kramer requested approval to create a 2.07 acre A-3 lot from a 46 acre A-1 zone located at N5438 Hillside Drive.

The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.

The highway department has been busy with roadside mowing, patching, installation of culverts, brushing, and end of the season mowing of parks and cemeteries.

Town residents continue to be updated on any progress made or removal of parked vehicles on the town road right-of-way. The board has been working with Jefferson County officials on the issue.

After much discussion, the board approved the 2022 Ixonia Fire Department contract.

Cindy Arbiture, president of the Concord Historical Society, presented the board with a $400 donation to help offset costs to maintain the historical society building.

There will be a budget hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Concord Community Center.

