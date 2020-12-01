JEFFERSON — Normally bustling with "shoppers" and volunteers who turn the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center into a free "superstore," this year's Christmas Neighbors distribution will be abnormally quiet.
Yet despite changes necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, planners are thankful to be able to forge ahead with the countywide toy and gift giveaway founded by "Pop" Wendt some 68 years ago.
Wendt, a Methodist pastor and county probation officer from Lake Mills, started the charity in 1952. Initially serving the Jefferson area, the nonprofit rapidly expanded to assist needy families from throughout the county. The associated adopt-a-family program was added later.
This year's distribution will take place Dec. 16, with set-up Dec. 15. As of last week, the number of families and children signed up for the program was already up from last year's total, with more expected to sign up in the week ahead, said Jan Tremain, the nonprofit's vice president.
Early on in the pandemic, Tremain said, planners were hopeful that this time of crisis would pass and distribution could be held as usual this Christmas season.
However, it became apparent by late July that was not the trajectory the country was on in regards to COVID-19, and planners needed to make some major changes if the program was to go on at all this year.
Tremain said she and Christmas Neighbors President Lorna Lovett met outside several times over the summer, coming up with a couple of options as to how the program could be run with pandemic protections.
In August, the nonprofit's board of directors met at Stoppenbach Park - again outside, and again with social distancing and other health measures in place - and they approved one of the plans Lovett and Tremain had come up with.
"It has been a challenge," Lovett said. "Every time we thought we had everything set, another wrinkle would come along we'd have to iron out."
She said the organization persevered, however, knowing that a lot of families count on Christmas Neighbors as the sole source of holiday gifts and extras for their children.
Lovett said during her shift at the Christmas Neighbors office Monday, she heard from numerous recipients who were so grateful the organization was carrying on despite the pandemic.
She heard from a number of people who said this year has brought challenges they could not have expected. Some families have moved in with relatives, and one recipient related moving back in with an ex-spouse in order that their family would have a place to stay.
Some said they had used Christmas Neighbors in the past and had climbed out of challenging economic circumstances in the intervening years, only to find themselves back in crisis mode in 2020.
By fall, the organization was putting together a roster of volunteers to man the office and help people sign up for the program, but it all had to be done differently from the past, as did the donation process.
In any other year, several local schools and many community organizations would be holding major drives to drum up donations of new and used toys; food items; new and used clothing; purchased and handmade mittens and other winter accessories.
A number of local companies also typically kick in with large donations, usually of food items, so that by the mid-December set-up date, semi-truck loads of donations are converging on the activity center.
Volunteers from area high schools as well as from the community at large typically spend one to two days at the fair park assisting with the whole process.
On the set-up day, student council and National Honor Society students from Jefferson High School and Johnson Creek High School spend all day helping unload boxes and arranging tables and racks of groceries, clothes and gifts.
Then on the distribution day, volunteers from Jefferson High School's Latino Club typically join community members in assisting families through the process, providing critical translation services when necessary.
All of those efforts had to be curtailed this year as Christmas Neighbors moved to a whole new model for this pandemic year.
"We'll miss having all of the students this year, but that's just the way it's got to be," Lovett said.
Out of concerns over the coronavirus, planners for the nonprofit decided they could not accept donated gifts this year - no toys, no clothing - concentrating on cash donations instead.
Rather than providing gifts families can "shop" for, the nonprofit is instead providing gift cards worth $40 for each child. Families get to choose which cards their children will receive - out of six options - when they sign up for the program.
"We just can't have people 'shopping' and looking over gifts in close proximity like they usually do." Tremain said.
Families will instead set an appointment on the distribution day, with the goal of getting in and out of the activity center within around 10 minutes, minimizing risk for participants and volunteers.
Likewise, the nonprofit had to cut way back on the number of volunteers it would have on site.
For the set-up day, Christmas Neighbors would normally have 100 to 150 volunteers on site, and that will be cut to 25.
Even fewer volunteers will be present on the day of distribution (no more than 13) so that families can come in without going over the fair park's pandemic-related occupancy limits.
Recipients will have an appointed time and if they arrive early, they'll be asked to wait in the parking lot. In keeping with state mandate, masks are required.
"This is even affecting the lunch we'd usually have catered in for our volunteers," Tremain said. "This year, we're having to go with a box lunch, and we're asking our volunteers to either eat in their cars or way off in a corner away from everyone.
"It's going to be a little eerie, but we're happy to be able to do the program at all this year," Tremain said.
"We just had to do what we could to keep Pop Wendt's dream coming true for local families," Lovett said.
On the day of distribution, families will go through an assembly line-style process. First, they'll receive the gift cards they signed up for, then wrapping paper, then a blanket pre-selected by volunteers, then a pre-packaged box of food sized to fit their family.
Under the circumstances, Christmas Neighbors will not be able to accept "walk-in" volunteers on either the set-up or distribution day. Potential volunteers should sign up ahead of time by calling the president or vice president.
Meanwhile, there is still time for needy families to sign up to participate. Applications are open through this week with a deadline of Monday, Dec. 7.
"To date, we've had 497 families sign up, representing 1,452 children," Tremain said. "That's more than we had sign up overall last year."
In 2019, the nonprofit served around 1,200 children from around Jefferson County, though that number was down from the previous year, Tremain said.
Adopt-a-family
Meanwhile, the Christmas Neighbors Adopt-a-Family program has been able to carry on with fewer pandemic-related changes.
Every year, Christmas Neighbors runs two programs. While most families take part in the general toy and gift distribution at the activity center, others sign up for the adopt-a-family program, through which a donor essentially "sponsors" their Christmas.
Adopt-a-family sponsors agree to provide gifts worth roughly $40 for every child in a family, working with the family to see what each child most needs/wants, plus the fixings for a Christmas meal, also created with the recipient family's needs and tastes in mind.
Some sponsors provide a few extras as well, such as warm pajamas for the children or a live Christmas tree.
The sponsors are then in charge of delivering the gifts for their adopted family, making arrangements with that family about what time would work best for the exchange.
Being a smaller, non-centralized program, adopt-a-family will be able to go on much as it has in the past, except that donors are encouraged to drop the gifts off on the recipients' porch or doorstep and then wait in the car rather than greeting the family in person as in a usual year.
"We still have nine families on the list waiting to be adopted," Tremain noted. If sponsors are not found for those families, they'll go into the regular toy distribution program.
Final plans
As Christmas Neighbors swings into the final couple of weeks before the distribution, volunteers are working hard to pull the final pieces together to make the program a success despite this year's challenges.
But planners are doing a lot more remotely than they have in the past. Rather than all working in the same office, only one person is staffing the office at one time.
Todd Wiedenhoeft, executive director of Tomorrow's Hope, has provided adjoining space so that Christmas Neighbors volunteers can spread out more.
The organization's Hispanic outreach representative is actually working entirely out-of-office this year, promoting the program on Facebook and taking calls on a cell phone.
With all of the changes this year, it's going to take a little more money to keep the program going, Tremain said.
Usually, the nonprofit runs on a budget of around $50,000 a year. This year, Tremain said, the nonprofit is looking to spend about $60,000, because it will not be accepting all of the donated items that regularly pour in, but instead will have to go out and buy gift cards and food.
In 2020, the only donated items Christmas Neighbors is accepting are gift wrap and blankets, and these items can't just be dropped off as in the past - people must call ahead.
Tremain said the community has really stepped up its efforts to support the program through monetary donations, however.
"People have been really generous this year," she said. "A lot of people who usually donate $25 are donating $50 or $100 this year, and we've even seen some $500 or $1,000 donations come in."
In addition, Christmas Neighbors has written some grants to support its efforts, with grant money coming in from organizations like the Randy Schopen Foundation.
The nonprofit is hoping its annual December "round-up" at the Lake Mills Market does well again this year, Tremain said, noting that the Lake Mills "round-up" usually brings in around $7,000.
The organizers said they're thankful for everyone who contributes, at every level of the program, from the board members to the volunteers to the monetary donors and the folks who create handmade quilts to brighten the lives of needy families in the area.
To sign up or help
Needy families wishing to sign up to be recipients in either the regular toy distribution or the adopt-a-family program can call 920-674-4499 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and a volunteer will help.
In addition, the organization is welcoming community donations to assist with this year’s program. People may send monetary donations to Christmas Neighbors at the following address: P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549. People may also donate via Pay Pal on the website at www.christmasneighbors.org.
Donations of items (blankets and wrapping paper only this year) must be arranged ahead of time by calling the Christmas Neighbors office at 920-674-4499.
More information on Christmas Neighbors is available on the organization’s official website at www.christmasneighbors.org.
