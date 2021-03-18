JUNEAU — Dodge County’s COVID-19 Emergency Declaration keeps coming back like a bad penny. And it was sent back to committee again Tuesday so it can return again to the full Dodge County Board.
The emergency declaration has been discussed for several months at Dodge County’s Executive Committee before it advanced to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.
The county board adopted the emergency declaration last March to help expedite the use of resources to protect the public from COVID-19. The declaration also allowed for county board members to attend meetings virtually. The original resolution did not allow supervisors, who attended meetings virtually, to vote on agenda items or get paid a per diem, which is in line with current county board rules.
Still some county board members wanted to see the language removed from the resolution. They said supervisors with health concerns who want to attend meetings remotely should still have the ability to vote and get paid.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun said Tuesday it’s time for Dodge County to end its emergency declaration.
“The (COVID-19) trend has been down,” Guckenberger said. “It’s time to end this. The numbers justify ending it. We can declare an emergency next week. We can declare an emergency next month if we need one.”
Supervisor Lisa Derr of Beaver Dam disagreed and wanted to see the declaration continue.
“One out of every five people are still testing positive,” she said. “Just because the numbers are low now does not mean it’s (COVID-19) is less dangerous. The Centers for Disease Control is telling people to wear masks, but some people still refuse to wear masks. What is the big deal with waiting (before ending the declaration) six to eight weeks to get the vaccinations?”
She said just because someone thinks the declaration should end doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Supervisor David Frohling of Watertown said keeping the declaration in place allows members, who are hesitant to attend meetings in-person for health reasons, can attend them remotely, but not be paid for the meetings.
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun said if there are county employees who have to come to work supervisors should lead by example and attend meetings in-person.
However, supervisor Jeff Schmitt of Beaver Dam said those who attend meetings remotely should be able to vote and get paid for their efforts.
“These folks deserve to be compensated for their time,” Schmitt said.
The issue was sent back to the executive committee to discuss if a rule change is in order before bringing the resolution back to the county board for a vote.
