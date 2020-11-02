JUNEAU — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported nearly 3,500 new cases of the coronaviriuis and 16 additional deaths in the last day. There have been 2,047 fatalities due to complications from COVID-19. The death count is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The state ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.
The health officials reported a record of 5,278 positive coronavirus cases in Saturday’s daily update. There are 48,208 active cases in the state, an increase of 1,375 from Friday. Active cases make up 21.4% of the 225,000 people who have tested positive to date. So far, there have been 171,000.
Seven deaths were reported Saturday in Dodge County which now has 35 deaths on record and 4,683 cases, an increase of 230 people from Friday. The county had 179 negative tests returned for a running total of 28,814. Public health officials in Dodge County are actively monitoring 1,204 people as of Friday while 2,372 have recovered.
The state surpassed 2,000 deaths as health officials recorded 59 deaths, bringing that total up to 2,031. It was the second highest daily death total since this past Tuesday when 64 were reported. Deaths account for 0.9% of all cases in Wisconsin while 5% of those known to have contracted the virus needed to be hospitalized. Of the people who have died worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control reported 229,000 people were from the United States.
Jefferson County has reported four more deaths for a total of 15 and 2,951 cases to date. Washington County has now experienced 44 deaths and 4,583 cases, a one-day increase of 226 cases.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
