Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

Saturday at 8:35 a.m. to the 200 block of William Street for a male.

Saturday at 11:28 a.m. to the N8700 block of Jefferson Road for a female.

Saturday at 4:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Kansas Street for a female.

Saturday at 6:59 p.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a female.

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Highway L and Provimi Road for a female.

Saturday at 10:10 p.m. to the 500 block of Carl Schurz Drive for a female.

Sunday at 12:39 a.m. to the 500 block of County Aire Court for a male.

Sunday at 2:21 a.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a female.

Sunday at 4:57 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.

Sunday at 6:09 a.m. to the 1300 block of Pioneer Road for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

Tuesday at 3:10 p.m. to the Rock River south of the State Highway 26 bypass to assist a boater in distress.

Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. to 1153 Boughton St. for a fire alarm due to cooking.

