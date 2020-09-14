Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
Saturday at 8:35 a.m. to the 200 block of William Street for a male.
Saturday at 11:28 a.m. to the N8700 block of Jefferson Road for a female.
Saturday at 4:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Kansas Street for a female.
Saturday at 6:59 p.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a female.
Saturday at 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Highway L and Provimi Road for a female.
Saturday at 10:10 p.m. to the 500 block of Carl Schurz Drive for a female.
Sunday at 12:39 a.m. to the 500 block of County Aire Court for a male.
Sunday at 2:21 a.m. to the 300 block of North Avenue for a female.
Sunday at 4:57 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female.
Sunday at 6:09 a.m. to the 1300 block of Pioneer Road for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
Tuesday at 3:10 p.m. to the Rock River south of the State Highway 26 bypass to assist a boater in distress.
Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. to 1153 Boughton St. for a fire alarm due to cooking.
