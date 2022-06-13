MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has granted another 56 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 554. The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on April 8, 2022, and April 22, 2022, and applications that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration.
“The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
Several of those pardoned included people who sold controlled substances, who failed to pay child support and or committed robbery.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime. A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.
Under an executive order, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon. The executive order established an expedited review process for applications that meet stricter criteria, including a greater length of time elapsed since sentence completion and nonviolent nature of the offenses.
The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website at www.evers.wi.gov/pardons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.