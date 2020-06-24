Like much of 2020, Independence Day will be different in the Watertown area.
Many events are canceled, postponed or changed. Here's the status of Fourth of July activities in area communities next week:
Watertown
The City of Watertown’s annual Fourth of July parade down
Main Street was canceled recently due to the ongoing COVID-19
pandemic, but there still will be fireworks on July 3.
The location of the fireworks will not be announced until July 2 in an
effort to reduce crowd sizes and gatherings. The announcement will be
on the City of Watertown Facebook page and its website.
The Watertown Parade Committee is holding a residential and business decorating contest to show patriotism for Independence Day.
From July 1 to July 5, residents and business owners can decorate their homes and businesses in red, white, and blue. Members from the parade committee will judge the entries those days.
To enter, contact Andy Tessman at 920-261-2745 to sign up. All entries should use only the colors of the American Flag, red, white, and blue. Entries can be either a business or a residential home but must in the city limits of Watertown. Winners will be announced in the Watertown Daily Times.
Jefferson
A firework display in Jefferson sponsored by Festival Foods of Fort
Atkinson has been pushed back to Sept. 5. The event was regularly
scheduled for July 3. It will still be at its original location,
Neighbors at 13 East.
Hustisford
The village of Hustisford’s Lakefest event put on by the
Lake Sinissippi Association will not take place this year. Fireworks
will occur on July 11 at dusk and should be visible for all in the
village.
Lake Mills
Fireworks will be set off at the Seljan Co. grounds on
July 4 at dusk. There will not be a concession stand or face-painting
booth at this year's event, but portable toilets will be available on
the Seljan grounds. The event is fully funded by the community and run
by volunteers.
Waterloo
The scheduled fireworks and other activities were canceled a couple of weeks
ago due to the coronavirus.
Other communities
Johnson Creek, Ixonia and Juneau are among local municipalities that
do not typically hold Fourth of July events.
In other nearby communities, the City of Oconomowoc will still have
its fireworks over Fowler Lake on July 3. The fireworks will be
streamed via Facebook.
Large firework displays, like Festival’s Shake the Lake Festival in
Madison and the Lakefront fireworks in Milwaukee, have been called off
over fears of large crowds gathering without being able to adequately
social distance.
