The Watertown cerk/treasurer is calling on residents of the city willing to serve as poll workers for the Aug. 11 partisan primary and Nov. 3 general election to replace poll workers who are unable to serve due to age or health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Wisconsin, election inspectors are appointed at the municipal level.
Anyone who is interested in working should contact the clerk’s office immediately at elissaf@cityofwatertown.org or 920-262-4007.
Municipal clerks will provide training for any new election inspectors before the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.