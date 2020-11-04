With the presidential race still hanging in the balance across the nation Wednesday morning, and votes in the critical swing state of Wisconsin still not completely counted, the races in Dodge and Jefferson counties are among the few that are decided.
All of the Republicans retained their seats in the Assembly for the Watertown area, and Congress Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) cruised to victory for the 5th Congressional seat that retiring F. James Sensenbrenner is leaving behind after decades in office.
Voters also resoundingly approved referendum for the clerk-treasurer jobs in the towns of Shields and Clyman in Dodge County, which officials said will help them find better qualified candidates. In Jefferson County, voters strongly supported the advisory referendum that calls for setting up a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative and congressional districts after the 2020 Census.
In Jefferson County, 91% of the voters cast ballots, and voters went for President Donald J. Trump over former Vice President Joseph Biden, a 56% to 41% margin, when all the votes were cast. In Dodge County, the margin was even wider for Trump 65%-34% with all votes counted.
Across Wisconsin, Biden has pulled into the lead by fraction of a percentage point, but there were still 5 percent of the votes to be counted. As of Wednesday morning at 6:20 a.m., Biden had 49.6% to Trump's 48.9. Nationally, there are still a lot of swing states hanging in the balance, and places like pivotal Pennsylvania still have only 64% of the vote counted. Neither candidate has earned enough votes to win the electoral college since so many key state remain up in the air.
Watch for more detailed reports during the day on this site and in today's and tomorrow's Watertown Daily Times.
