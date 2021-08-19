While the heat of summer lingers on, some people are thinking ahead to the holidays.
A fundraiser to assist with new Christmas decorations in Watertown will be held Saturday at the Watertown Moose Lodge, 1222 Juneau St.
The decorations for Main Street were ordered in spring, but there is still a need for funds to purchase decorations for Church Street from its intersection with Main Street to Milwaukee Street and to have a maintenance fund for repairs.
Future plans include ground decorations for Sharp Corner, for around the library and the Town Square, according to Melissa Lampe, Watertown Main Street program executive director.
“Right now we are going to get the lamp post decorations and make sure everything is going well with that part of the program,” Lampe said. “We know we will be doing another phase.”
The additional phase could include a fun walk through of decorations on city properties, Lampe said.
The fundraiser at the Moose Lodge will include live music by the Don Peachy Band and the Yankee Dutchmen. There will be a live auction and door prizes with food and beverages available.
Admission to the event is $10 and includes a chance to win a $500 cash prize. The drawing will be at 5 p.m.
The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. and is sponsored by the Watertown Parade Committee and Emergency Starting and Towing.
The goal is to unveil the new Christmas decorations prior to the annual Christmas Parade of Lights in November. The new decorations will replace the lighted wreathes that have been on display since the decorative poles were installed in the 1990s.
“The decorations are being custom-made by Temple Display, a commercial supplier of Christmas decorations for a lot of municipalities,” Lampe said.
“On Main Street, through downtown, the plan is alternating lamp posts with three different lighted Christmas decorations,” Lampe said. There are three different designs, a snowflake, a poinsettia and a Christmas tree. The lighted decorations will be alternated with banners that read “Seasons Greetings.”
Lampe said the banners are in her office and ready to go. She has not heard of any delays on the lighted decorations.
There will be some type of decoration on the 69 decorative black lampposts in the downtown, Lampe said. “We had to break up with the banners in between because the cost would have been too significant for all lighted decorations.”
Also, there are some electrical issues with the black lamp posts, the main street director said. “Those that we know don’t work will have banners,” she said. Main Street is slated for a full street reconstruction in the next 10 years, she added. When that project is completed, the lamp posts will be taller, raising the decorations.
“The selection of the lighted decorations for downtown was challenging, due to the height of the existing black poles and the fact that we have to make sure the decorations will not be bumped by high profile vehicles like boxed trucks. So most likely, we are going to have to turn the decorations over the sidewalk instead of perpendicular to the street,” she said. The decorations will be perpendicular to the sidewalk. “Because some are 3 feet in circumference, pointing them into the roadway may cause challenges.”
The size of the lighted decorations was the smallest the company would manufacture, Lampe said.
Because Main and Church streets are state highways, there are limitations on hanging decorations across the street, as was done many years ago.
“So we tried to come up with a beautiful classic solution to have Christmas decorations on the black decorative lamp posts along Main Street and we feel we have made lovely selections,” Lampe said. She, along with Main Street Program board members Sandra Budewitz and Amber Smith made the selections.
Because the poles are taller along Church Street, those decorations will be 5 feet high.
“We have hired electricians to install new weather-resistant outlets to ensure the decorations remain illuminated throughout the Christmas season,” Lampe said. The decorations will have LED bulbs.
“A project like this isn’t possible without the assistance of the city’s Watertown Park and Recreation Department, Lampe said. “They will take care of the hanging and storing of the decorations.
Lampe praised Tom Schultz, who she said was the catalyst who got the project going this year. “We have all known we wanted to replace the Christmas decorations and he stepped up to the plate,” she said. He got many foundations and organizations to donate funds for the new decorations.
“Some people casually mentioned the (old) decorations didn’t look as nice as other cities,” Schultz said. “I wrote a couple of columns (In Times Square) and Melissa called and said they wanted to do this for so long.” Lampe already had the estimates, he added.
Donations were received from the Watertown Area Community Foundation, Joseph and Sharon Darcey Foundation, Earl and Eugenia Quirk Foundation, Chickens Unlimited and Watertown Moose Lodge.
“In addition, funds have been raised through online fundraisers for the Main Street Program that have been earmarked for the Christmas decorations,” Lampe said.
“We are excited to get phase one of the decorations up and evaluate what the be use will be to invest in future decorations,” Lampe added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.