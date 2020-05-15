JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in the month of April.
Granted divorces were Matthew Buchholz and Kari Bucholz, Arnulto Velazquez and Heather M. Schimke, Joe Chiarello and Jesslyn Chiarello, David Hartjes and Janessa Hartjes, Lukas Hartwig and Chasity Hartwig, Daniel Heinitz and Jennifer Heintz, Kevin Kirchner and Crystal Kirchner, Rebecca McKenzie and Bryan McKenzie, Brenda C. Russell and Francois Russell, Jennifer Shafer and Ken Shafer, Sherry Shirley and Russell Shirley, Todd Steinman and Laura Steinman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.