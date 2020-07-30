A statement in Wednesdays’ Daily Times incorrectly attributed a quote to school board member Frances Milburn.
The quote, from an article on the Watertown school board electing to start the school year with virtual rather than in-person classes, came from a different speaker at the meeting, who shared that she was recovering from COVID-19.
Milburn has not been diagnosed with COVID-19.
