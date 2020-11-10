JEFFERSON — Emotions are running high after the presidential election, and Jefferson is a microcosm of the nation as an imprudent social media post has tempers running hot for some Jefferson High School students, parents and community members.
Steve Dinkel, Jefferson High School principal, apparently posted a meme on Twitter Nov. 7 with a comment, “Time to take the trash out! Hope over fear, Truth over lies wins.”
This was paired with a picture of President-Elect Joe Biden doing a kind of wrestling takedown of President Donald Trump, with the caption, “Who’s ‘Sleepy’ now (mild swear)?”
“Sleepy,” of course, refers to Trump’s nickname for Biden, “Sleepy Joe.”
(Note: The Daily Times was unable to verify if this was a real or mock Twitter account.)
This post, whatever its origin, rankled a lot of community members, among them a group of students who wanted to park their trucks with full-size Trump flags in the school parking lot.
School policy currently bans political signs, T-shirts, hats, etc. on school grounds, including the parking lot, whatever a person’s political persuasion.
So the students parked their vehicles on the street just bordering the high school property on the east, with the array of Trump flags in clear view. One truck even had a full-size upright flagpole in its truckbed, with four flags hanging from it.
The tall pole might have been viewed by school officials as a potential safety hazard.
By mid-afternoon, the trucks remained parked on the same street, but the Trump flags had been taken down.
The flags themselves were seen by some community members as a threat, as noted by Kat Lopez, who posted a photo of the parked vehicles on the school’s Facebook page, asking “What will your administration be doing to make sure all students of color feel safe at their school after this incident at the high school this morning?”
Many community members, however, felt the intimidation went the other way, as with the person who shared a screenshot of Dinkel’s purported Tweet alongside a photo of the vehicles with the Trump flags.
This community member asked, “So our principal can do this (arrow to purported Dinkel tweet), but his students can’t do this?? (arrow at photo of vehicles with flags). Only at Jefferson Highschool. (sic)”
By late afternoon, the post with the juxtaposed screenshot and picture had circulated throughout the community, to mixed reaction.
The image was sent to the Daily Jefferson County Times and Watertown Daily Times offices, as well.
On Monday evening at the regular meeting of the Jefferson school board, a community member interrupted discussion on Jefferson Middle School Chromebook policy to say he’d been waiting through half the meeting and had yet to hear anything about the controversy.
“What is being done to address Mr. Dinkel’s recent social media post?” the speaker asked.
(The Daily Times was unable to get the speaker’s name, as he left before the meeting was over, and if the speaker introduced himself, it was inaudible from the back of the auditorium.)
“I’ve had hundreds of parents contact me about it,” the speaker said. “It’s been forwarded hundreds of times.”
School board President Donna Bente responded by saying, “It’s being looked into at this time ... Updates will be available at a later time.”
She noted that the item was not on the school board agenda for that evening, which had been released to the public on Friday and published as a legal notice in the newspaper ahead of the meeting as required by law.
As such, the issue could not be discussed at Monday night’s meeting, as the law states every item of discussion must be properly noticed (announced and published) so that everyone who wishes to address a particular subject has a chance to come to the meeting where it will be discussed.
“We are well aware of it,” board member Matthew Peltier said.
“We understand your concern,” Bente added. “It’s not something we can legally take up tonight.”
Discussion at the school board meeting then returned to the middle school Chromebook policy.
Earlier in the day, the Daily Times had called both Dinkel and Jefferson district Superintendent Mark Rollefson for comment on the matter.
Dinkel responded immediately to acknowledge the query, but stated, “Sorry, I can’t talk right now.”
Rollefson got in contact with the Daily Times later that evening to say he had received the question, but it was not a matter he could discuss at this point.
While there are extensive policies regarding official school district communications and social media accounts, the Daily Times is unaware of any school district policy which would regulate what employees post on their personal social media account.
