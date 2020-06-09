JUNEAU — The Dodge County Traffic Safety Commission is warning the public about the dangers of vehicle related heatstroke. Outside of crashes, heatstroke is the number one vehicle related killer of children within the united states. Last year’s numbers show that Wisconsin saw five deaths due to heat related causes, with the state seeing 17 deaths and thousands of residents falling ill or being hospitalized due to heat related conditions over the last five years.
“As outside temperatures rise, the risk of children dying from vehicular heatstroke increases.” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health officer. “One child dies from heatstroke nearly every 10 days in the united states from being left in a car or crawling into an unlocked vehicle.”
The Dodge County Traffic Safety Commission offers up these tips:
•Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended.
•Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car.
•Always lock the car and put the keys out of reach.
If an individual sees a child left in a hot vehicle the Dodge County Traffic Safety Commission recommends checking to see if the child is OK and responsive, calling 911 immediately if they are not. If the child appears OK, the individual should attempt to locate the parents or seek out facility security or management so the vehicle’s owner can be paged.
If the child is non-responsive or appears in distress, attempt to get into the car to assist the child, and call 911 for emergency assistance. Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.