Juneau man makes initial appearance on recklessly endangering safety charge

JUNEAU — A Juneau man facing potentially 10 years in prison for endangering the safety of his girlfriend made his initial appearance Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Anthony Gasper has been charged with one felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim set Gasper’s signature bond at $1,000. Seim also ordered Gasper not to have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, Iron Ridge police officers were called to the village park in September after reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Witnesses reported seeing one car smash into another’s backside multiple times before it began pushing the car ahead for nearly 300 feet, causing the victim’s vehicle to swerve, the complaint said.
Officers later found the cars at a nearby residence. Gasper allegedly denied knowing anything about the crash when he was questioned, the complaint said, but said the victim took $200 of his Vyvanse pills, which is usually used to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorder.
He allegedly told an officer he did not care about the victim’s wellbeing and hoped she got hit by a car, the complaint said.
Gasper has a review hearing scheduled for Dec. 8 followed by a preliminary hearing Dec. 16 with both of them in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.