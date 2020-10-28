Pumpkin Palooza will take place in downtown Watertown Saturday, although in a modified form.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Main Street trick-or-treat and Halloween costume parade have been canceled this year.
In its place, the Watertown Main Street Program invites community members to view jack-o-lanterns in participating storefront windows from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and people can vote for their favorite by picking up a paper ballot on Saturday from the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St. Ballots must be returned to the chamber the same day. In addition, Watertown Rocks is hosting a Halloween-themed painted rock hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday along Main Street, starting at First Street and ending at Sharp Corner Park.
The Watertown Public Library invites the community to help “Light the Library” by checking out a pumpkin (available now) and returning it as a jack-o-lantern no later than Saturday at 1 p.m.
All of the pumpkins carved for the library will be illuminated and displayed on the library’s front steps.
For more information visit watertownmainstreet.org, or the Pumpkin Palooza, Watertown Rocks and public library Facebook pages.
