IXONIA — Kaul Park on County Highway CW will be closed until further notice due to high water levels, according to Town of Ixonia officials.
This was determined by the Ixonia Park and Recreation Committee.
Violators will be ticketed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Notice will be given when the park has reopened.
