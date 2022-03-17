For many Wisconsin residents, the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine is a distant set of confusing, violent daily events that cause economic concerns for all and spiritual strife for some.
To at least one person with ties to Watertown, however, the war is much more personal.
Julia Chidley, attorney with Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates, S.C. on Hospital Drive, was born in the Ukraine and now lives with her family in Slinger while practicing law in Watertown.
Chidley agreed to an interview with the Daily Times on the condition that, for personal reasons, she would speak of “facts only” and would not express her political views.
Chidley hails from Luhansk, which is about 35 miles from the border with Russia.
“It’s fairly close,” Chidley said. “Today, it is under the Russians and it is quiet. A few days ago, an oil refinery was bombed and exploded in Luhansk. Nothing after that,” she said.
Chidley described the Luhansk region as “very mixed territory,” with Russians likely prevailing in the population.
“Even our language was a mix of Russian and Ukrainian, sometimes literally every other word being in a different language,” she said “This mix is called ‘Suzhyk.’ It never occurred to anyone I ever spoke to in Ukraine, during my time there, to separate what’s Russian from what’s Ukrainian. It simply was not anything anyone would ever consider. There has never been any national tensions, never.”
It is Chidley’s understanding that there is a vast difference of interpretations among locals of what was happening in the Luhansk/Donetsk non-conforming territories since 2014.
“Most say, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin planned this war all along and set up the Ukrainians by striking the non-conforming territories in multiple ways and then he blamed the Ukrainians,” she said. “I understand, there are witnesses to that. Some do not believe that.”
Among these people who not believe it is her beloved “Grandpa Sasha,” who still lives in the Ukraine.
“As far as he’s concerned, Putin is rescuing the people in the non-conforming territory from the Ukrainians who, he believes, bombed the territories off and on since 2014,” she said. “People in Luhansk are tired of the sound of cannons in the background and of constantly being ready to run for a basement since 2014.”
Chidley’s friends in the Ukraine, including three close girlfriends of 30 years, are of a different opinion.
“They are steadfastly pro-Ukraine,” she said. “My friend Olga is in Kyiv. I spoke to her today. There is a beautiful determination in her today that followed the initial shock. Kyiv is a very spiritual place, where the Russian Orthodox religion had started. Olga attends a church and prays, and that is what gives her strength. She is trying to live, as much as possible, according to her usual pre-war routine and that is how she gets through.”
Chidley’s friend, Anna, has a family in Chernivtsi, a city close to the border with Romania.
“She had to modify her employment since Feb. 24, because she is a teacher of acting and her college is not functioning at this time, as I understand. She tries to survive this time and help the refugees from Eastern Ukraine by finding them places to stay,” Chidley said.
Chidley’s friend, Tanya, sat with her family in a basement in Kharkiv from Feb. 24 through March 7 under almost-constant gunfire.
“Then, they were able to leave town. Her daughter reached the end of what she was able to handle emotionally, so the timing was good, if there is such a thing as good timing in such a situation,” Chidley said. “Their house is likely destroyed, but thankfully, they have a car and they were able to leave. They are west bound, but there is no real destination point for them. No man can leave Ukraine, so Tanya’s family decided to stay together — the girls along with the husband and the son.”
The family wants to get as far away from the line of fire as they can, Chidley said, adding that there is no real way to say how they are doing emotionally.
“They cannot afford emotions right now,” Chidley said. “As Scarlett O’Hara said, ‘I will not think about this today. I will think about this tomorrow.’”
So far, none of her friends have been killed.
Chidley completed her bachelor’s degree in the Ukraine, with majors in Ukrainian language, literature, world literature, ethnology and education. She taught school until 1998.
“Then, I moved in with my mother in Tallinn, Estonia,” she said, describing it as a beautiful city with a medieval feel.
“It was, and is, a tourist attraction,” she said. “That is where I met my ex-husband, who was there on a vacation. We dated and then he proposed. I moved to the U.S. on June 19, 2000.”
Chidley, a U.S. citizen, has since re-married and has a daughter, Alexandra, who just turned 21 and lives in Madison. Her husband, Phil, has two adult children.
She graduated from a paralegal, post-baccalaureate program at Madison Area Technical College in 2008 and worked as a paralegal for the Sun Prairie family law office formerly known as Schutze Law.
She attended Marquette Law School and graduated magna cum laude in 2013, was admitted to the Wisconsin Bar and, in a couple of months, received an offer from Bender, Levi and Larson in Watertown. Chidley has been with the firm since then, becoming a partner in January of 2019. Her focus is family law, a pursuit she called, “a perfect fit for the firm and for me.”
Chidley loves to talk about her Grandpa Sasha in the Ukraine, whose full name is Alexandr Bouianov.
“Sasha, in the Russian language, is short for Alexandr and Alexandra,” she said. “He will turn 99 on June 19. Grandpa Sasha and my Grandma Roza, who passed away in 2006, were my guardians as a child. Grandpa Sasha is like a father to me. He lives in Luhansk. This used to be Luhansk, Ukraine. I guess, now, it is Luhansk, People’s Republic.”
Although she has not been able to personally communicate with her grandfather recently, she has heard he is doing well.
“The international phone connection with Luhansk has been cut off since about Feb. 26 and the video messenger connection has been cut off since about March 2,” Chidley said. “Today, my former classmate in Luhansk called my grandpa through the inter-city phone connection and was very surprised and pleased by how lively and positive he sounds. My grandpa, a World War II veteran, a former chief engineer of a big train-building plant, is very much pro-Russia and pro-Putin. My mom’s side, which is Grandpa Sasha’s, are Russian and my dad’s side are Ukrainian.”
She said her grandfather stayed in Luhansk because her grandmother is buried in Nyzhnya Vil’hova, a village between Luhansk and the Russian border.
“He wanted to be close to her,” Chidley said. “The sad irony is, how grandma’s grave is in the Ukrainian territory and Luhansk is Russian, and there is no real way my 98-year-old grandpa can handle the distance and the border crossing. I even heard that the bridge connecting the two territories over the wide river Severskiy Donets is blown up and people use canoes to cross the river to get to the other side.”
Chidley remains friends with people from Russia she has known for years.
“We are friends without any problems,” she said. “It is not the Russian people who do the killings.”
She said the Russian people she knows who live in the United States view the invasion as wrong politically and morally.
“There is also an element of shock and denial,” she said. “Russians and Ukrainians being against each other is inconceivable to most of us. We were brothers and sisters. We would have never, ever thought this war a possibility.”
As a native Ukrainian, Chidley said she is proud to now be a U.S. citizen.
“I have lived here more than half of my life. I love the United States and am very dedicated as a citizen,” she said. “This is my home and I have never been freer and have never had the opportunities I have here. I came here with $14 in my pocket and now I am an attorney and a partner, and I have a juris doctor degree, which is the highest educational degree obtained in my family (history). I was always wiling to work very hard for a better future. In the United States, hard work is generally rewarded. Where I came from, it is not so.”
As the war continues, Chidley is doing what she can to help those in her birthplace.
“I am in constant, sometimes multiple-times-per-day contact with Grandpa Sasha and my friends, supporting them emotionally,” she said. “I check for legitimacy and disseminate information on how other people can help from here. I was in touch with Senator Tammy Baldwin’s and Senator Ron Johnson’s offices regarding the legalities of a Ukrainian refugee situation and received outstanding cooperation from both offices. I offered my girlfriends financial support and my home. I asked my Grandpa Sasha to move by me so that I can take care of him.”
She has also been considering a speaking engagement and fundraiser for the Ukrainian people, and she hopes to locate a legitimate food bank in the Ukraine and make a contribution to it.
Chidley called the outpouring of warmth and compassion she has received here since Feb. 24 because of her Ukrainian roots, “unbelievable.”
When asked if she would share her opinion of Putin, Chidley said only, “Putin is a former KGB. That says it all.”
Chidley could not offer insight into what led to the Russian/Ukrainian conflict because she has spent so many years in the U.S.
“I was not personally present there to form an opinion,” she said. “The last time I visited, in July of 2012, there was zero indication of any disturbance in any form.”
Chidley said that, although it is uncharacteristic of her, she is not optimistic about Putin reconsidering his course of action, regardless of the economic pressure and other sanctions he and his country are facing.
“But I hope I am incorrect,” she said.
