LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School has named its Rotarian students for May. The students are Carter Schneider and Matthew Davis.
Schneider is the son of Scott and Laura Schneider. His father owns a local egg production business where he works on weekends and the summer. He is a native of Lake Mills.
Schneider is a three-sport athlete all four years of high school, playing basketball, baseball, and football. He is a National Honor Society officer and a member of Teens for Christ, a service group dedicated to the Christ-centered assistance of communities.
Schneider was student council vice president his sophomore year and during his junior year, he traveled to a congregation in Arizona with Operation Go, an outreach program where selected students travel to help distant congregations in various ways.
He is a member at St. Paul in Lake Mills and regularly usher and helps out during the summer Vacation Bible School. Last summer he traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia to help with a community VBS. Volunteering at Twice Is Nice for seasonal changeovers has been something he has done all four years of high school as well.
Upon graduation, he plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to play football and major in accounting.
Davis is the son of Bruce Davis III and Kathleen Crawford.
He is a three-year varsity football player, two-year varsity basketball player, and a three-year varsity track runner. Besides athletics, he is part of Teens for Christ, a service-minded group at Lakeside. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
He is a member of St. Paul in Lake Mills, and volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson.
After high school, he plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee to play football and double major in accounting and finance.
