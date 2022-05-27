JUNEAU — All county highways in Dodge County will soon be open to all-terrain and utility terrain vehicle operators.
Dodge County will be joining 16 other counties in the state, including Jefferson County, in opening its roads to ATV and UTV users.
Earlier this month, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on the county’s highway committee recommendation to open the county highways to riders.
According to the ordinance, the highway committee considered the economic and recreational benefits, safety concerns, potential danger and risks, traffic counts and densities and determined it appropriate to open the county roads for use by ATVs and UTVs.
The county had an ordinance in place designating certain roads for ATV travel. That ordinance dated back to 2016 with several updates through the years as more towns approved routes.
The routes will be open when signs are posted on all roads leading into the county, said Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field. Dodge County has 540 miles of county highways that ATV/UTV operators may travel.
The first approved route was in May of 2015, when the Quad County Runners got the Town of Portland Board to allow riders on town roads. Since then, officials in 25 other municipalities in the county have approved routes.
The Marshview Riders, in the northern part of the county, have been active in getting routes approved from the Village of Iron Ridge north.
There was a lot of apprehension when the county was approached to open roads to riders, Field said. “But seven years later it has been accepted and very popular,” he added.
“We see them primarily on nice weather weekend days,” Field said. “It seems to be a popular time to go to lunch, go to dinner and ride about. There are several club events. I think businesses enjoy the extra traffic and do well. Hopefully, the economy benefits,” he said.
According to the state, prior to the ordinance change, Dodge County had only 10 percent of its roads, or about 50 miles, open to ATV/UTV drivers.
“Basically, this is a whole new ordinance,” Field said. “It has been completely rewritten from the old one.”
The activity has become very popular and the county has had few problems, the highway commissioner said. “It has been successful (all roads open) in Jefferson County,” Field said.
Jefferson County has been open for over a year with signs posted on all its borders with adjoining counties, including Dodge County. “We consulted with them before we agreed to do it and learned the experience was great. It helped our people make the decision (to open roads),” Field said.
The new ordinance is in compliance with the state ordinance, Field said.
All signs in the interior of the county will be removed so it will not be confusing which roads can and cannot be used by ATVs.
“The signs are ordered, but are not here yet,” Field said. “We will post the perimeter of the county and when we are done, we will put out a notice,” he said.
The clubs have paid for the signs, Field said. “They have been good partners in that regards,” he added.
According to the ordinance, the signs ware estimated to cost $3,350.
Field said he is hoping riders will use good judgement when riding and minimize exposure on busy roads. “We really want to work to make this a happy, a positive experience for everyone,” he said. “People were anxious to get this done.”
The ordinance states the highway committee may temporarily modify or suspend the use of any route or permanently remove a route from use. The highway commissioner may also modify or suspend the use of any route whenever emergency conditions so require.
The new ordinance states ATV/UTVs can not operate at speeds greater than established by the highway committee for the route or the posted speed limit for automobiles, whichever is lower. The old ordinance required riders to drive at 35 mph. ATV/UTVs can travel at the posted speed limit for the highway.
“We found in cases when operators drove at 35 mph, they were more of a hazard when cars and trucks went 55 mph to 60 mph,” Field said. “If there is an area where speed becomes a problem, we have have to post a speed limit, but we don’t want to do that.”
As in the previous ordinance, the new rules require ATV/UTVs to operate single file on paved surfaces only, unless yielding to the right-of-way. The vehicles must have functional headlights, taillights and brake lights.
No person under the age of 16 may operate on any route and those under the age of 18 must wear protective headgear. Those operating an ATV/UTV on a county trunk highway must have a valid motor vehicle operator’s license.
Supervisor Jody Steger raised a question on the county board floor about insurance.
Field said the state does not require proof of insurance, and the county will also not require it. “Enforcement would be next to impossible,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.