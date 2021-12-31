May
May 11
The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation announced investments totaling $815,000 in a combination of newly awarded grants and continued payments to agencies supporting children and families in Dodge and Jefferson counties. Several grant cycles continue to be open and the grants have been made by the organization since October of 2020. Among these is funding to encourage social emotional well-being and that totals $650,000.
May 12
The death of 99-year-old law enforcement groundbreaker Ella Reinel, believed to have been the first female sheriff in Wisconsin, has elicited tribute from her former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “The passing of Ella (Reinel) is certainly sad news,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said. “She and her husband, Sheriff Roger Reinel, were trailblazers in their time."
May 20
A recall petition against a Dodge County supervisor was filed in the county clerk’s office. The recall is for Thomas Schaefer, 75, of the Village of Neosho. He has served on the board since 2004. Dan Siegmann, 62, of the Town of Rubicon filed the petition in attempt to oust Schaefer.
May 24
The Watertown Common Council took steps to begin a reassessment or properties in the city. Council members entered into a contract with a firm to assist the city in its assessments. The contract allows Accurate Appraisal to perform an exterior revaluation of properties in 2022, a maintenance assessment in 2023, a market update assessment in 2024 and a maintenance assessment in 2025.
May 28
The Town Square project received a $300,000 boost from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. While the donation is earmarked for the construction of a children’s interactive water feature, it is the first major donation the $3.6 million project received since the Watertown Redevelopment Authority formed a fundraising team. The donation helps to spur other fundraising efforts with the goal of reaching $1.6 million.
June
June 1
Watertown Common Council members agreed to allow the fire department to spend $18,500 of its budgeted funds to hire Five Bugles Design of Eau Claire, which specializes in the planning and design of public safety buildings.
June 8
The U.S. Department of Labor has fined Sun Prairie-based Didion Milling Inc., with facilities in Johnson Creek, $676,000 and cited it wit 14 violations after it was determined the from violated grain-handling safety standards in the death of a worker in a Cambria corn silo in 2020.
June 10
Although there have been updates that have been ongoing since 1991, it’s time again for for major renovations to the tune of a possible $35 million to the Jefferson County Courthouse. The facility dates to original construction in 1961.
June 14
The Watertown Public Library cut the ribbon for its new addition. Although it will be months before the move is complete, many of the new areas in the $10 million project are already open and being used.
June 30
It looks as if The Spot will be demolished and KFC is making its way back to Watertown. And while Pizza Hut will relocate to a new place on Church Street, the former Shopko building will be transformed into an indoor private storage facility with room for retail or other planned development.
July
July 12
To gain a better understanding and prevention of the city’s flooding events, Watertown Common Council members entered into an agreement with Ruekert & Mielke Inc. to complete a flood control master planning document. The document will help to show areas prone to surface flooding and provide capital project recommendations to alleviate them.
July 15
Political newcomer Dan Siegmann defeated incumbent Dodge County Supervisor Thomas Schaefer in a recall election in District No. 10. Siegmann, 62, of the Town of Rubicon received 538 votes or 77.2% of the total votes cast compared to Schaefer, 75, of the Village of Neosho, who received 159 votes or 23% of the total 697 votes cast.
July 21
The Save Ixonia group is making what it is calling “Our Last Chance” to get people to write in or submit their comments via Zoom against a liquid storage facility proposed for a location in Ixonia.
July 29
Mike Revolinski is being remembered as a “super good guy” who always wore a smile on his face. Revolinski, who perished in a house explosion, which resulted in a fire in the Village of Rome, was a former fire chief of the Rome Fire Department who had served in that capacity for about 10 years.
July 30
A National Weather Service meteorologist said a tornado struck the Town of Concord early morning of July 29, leaving widespread damage in its wake, but amazingly no serious injuries or deaths were reported. NWS Meteorologist Andy Boxell said there were two tornadoes that touched down outside of the City of Watertown. He said the two tornadoes were only on the ground for a few minutes.
August
Aug. 2
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors, area school districts are taking the “wait and see” approach and relaxing their policies on wearing masks for teachers and students this year.
Aug. 3
Lloyd Zastrow has been surprised as much by the power of Mother Nature in the past week as he has been by the kindness and generosity of friends and strangers as he cleaned up after the Concord tornadoes. He sat in a lawn chair in his garage and looked across his yard to his son's home. "I am really surprised to see it still standing," the 85-year-old man said.
Aug. 9
Aaron Belden was in Johnson Creek when a severe thunderstorm rushed through Watertown early afternoon. Belden, who lives in the 1500 block of Utah Street, said he was shocked when he walked through his garage to his backyard facing Church Street. “All I could see was a huge tree limb and fallen branches across the backyard.”
Aug. 11
A fire in Fort Atkinson filled the sky with a giant cloud of black smoke. The fire, near the 700 block of Oak Street, started shortly before noon as black smoke could be seen for miles looming over the city.
Aug. 17
What a comeback it was. After a year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus, Watertown’s Riverfest returned to the city’s Riverside Park and the community welcomed it back with open arms. People from all walks of life spent the festival’s four-day run from Thursday through Sunday enjoying the music, food, drinks, rides and other entertainment Riverfest has dished up for more than three decades.
