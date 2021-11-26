The Watertown Common Council members unanimously passed its $18.4 million 2022 budget Tuesday night with no further discussion
The city portion of the tax rate based on the levy in the city’s budget is $11.47 for Dodge County, which is an increase of 34 cents or 3.1% from last year; and $11.26, which is an increase of 30 cents or 2.8% for Jefferson County residents, respectively.
Watertown’s 2022 tax levy is at $14,750,000, which is an increase of $2.97 or $424,996 up from the 2021 levy.
In the 2022 budget, the city would have total expenditures of $18,371,317, which is up $582,500 from the total expenditures last year, which were $17,788,817.
The city’s capital budget sits at $3,002,965, but $2,760,000 is derived from borrowed funds. Also, the 2022 budget calls for a $204,872 fund balance.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the goal of the fund balance percentage is 25% of the budgeted general fund expenditures with the planned use for 2022 at 31.3%. She said there is $5,746,211 in the city’s cash reserves.
A big chunk of the city’s capital spending is for roads.
The 2022 budget calls $1.19 million for reconstruction and resurfacing of streets with $150,000 budgeted for seal coating.
The 2022 budget also includes $110,000 for two marked squads with equipment; $35,000 for an EMS monitor; $65,000 for a fire command vehicle; $20,000 for decking at the aquatic center; $38,000 for a one-ton utility truck; $20,000 for the park building’s renovation, and $27,000 for an ambulance power load system, which helps lift a cot into the ambulance.
She said $500,000, which was earmarked for the future fire station’s property, was removed from this budget.
“We removed the fire station land purchase — not because we don’t plan to buy land — because we do,” McFarland said. “But without knowing the price at this time we didn’t want to budget/borrow for it. We will be able to do a borrowing for it once that purchase price is known.”
There is $720,000 in the budget for the razing and replacing of the bathrooms at Riverside Park, which is in line with a city poll that showed 90% of the respondents were in favor of the project.
The vote was 7-0 with two aldermen absent. They were Tom Pasch and Eric Schmid.
