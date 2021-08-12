With so many heavy storms moving through the area in recent days, it’s difficult to write a reliable advance story about the biggest outdoor event to take place in Watertown in 2021.
Mother Nature always has the last say on these things and She seems to be a bit miffed these days.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, however, Watertown Riverfest founder and Chairman Tom Schultz was busy and upbeat, as he and others put the finishing touches on the grounds, that include accommodations for a huge carnival midway, concert venue, and dozens of food and drink booths.
“We’re getting close,” Schultz said Wednesday as he went about his last-minute tasks at forested Riverside Park in the center of Watertown. “The storm last night offered up some setbacks, but they were minimal.”
Shultz said that, this morning, vendors will be bringing in their food, soda and beer. Today is opening day of Riverfest 2021, which runs through Sunday.
“We should be pretty well set,” Schultz said, adding that in terms of weather during set-up for the fest, volunteers have pretty much taken it as it has come. “We keep an eye on things, because we have a lot of tents and trees, but with last night’s storm, the park was spared. I hope it won’t be bad later today.”
The midway took a minor hit during Tuesday evening’s storm, with its high winds and lightning. Schultz said the carnival lost power for a short period and this meant that its workers roasted for a time when the air conditioners in their trailers stopped working.
Schultz said the midway rides were not damaged in the storm because, when they are in operation, many travel high into the sky, but when they are not moving, most sit low to the ground. They are also heavy and stable.
Schultz said that, although there was considerable rainfall in recent days, Riverside Park should be in good shape for the thousands of people who will be visiting the free festival that runs Thursday through Sunday.
“Everything drained pretty well and the festival site was so dry that much of the rain that fell has soaked in,” he said. “If there are problem spots where water builds up, we can always put down some wood chips, but we don’t like to do that if we don’t really have to, because they are a mess to clean up.”
The big “get” for Riverfest this year, in terms of music according to Schultz, is Saturday night’s country band, Shenandoah.
“We were very fortunate to get them,” he said. “They are a great band and many people will be surprised at how many of their hit songs they know. We know the band is excited to be here and they will be a big draw, I’m sure.”
Although larger music festivals in the United States, such as Milwaukee’s Summerfest, are mandating that attendees be vaccinated for COVID-19, or undergo testing, Riverfest organizers decided to let each person decide for themselves whether they will attend and how they might do it. He said there will be 16 hand-washing stations located throughout the grounds to help people stay clean. He also stressed that visitors make the right decisions for themselves.
“We advise people that, if they are concerned about the virus, they wear a mask, or don’t come down when the festival is busy,” he said. “Everyone has to make their own decisions.”
Schultz said it’s always a rush for planners right up until the opening moment of Riverfest. It is the 34th year of the event and, for Schultz and his colleagues, this never changes.
“We’ve been off a year due to COVID-19, but we have a great team of volunteers and we feel good about where we are,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback already.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.