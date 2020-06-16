Lowell man found guilty of setting former home on fire

JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger found a Lowell man guilty Friday of setting fire to his former home because of a marital dispute.
Benjamin Mueller, 41, entered a no-contest plea to a felony count of arson to a building. He faces a sentence of $100,000 fine or 40 years in prison or both.
In April of 2017, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a home on Hilldale Road in the Town of Herman after one of the residents reported that the basement was on fire.
According to the criminal complaint, the deputy said Mueller was distraught and combative when questioned. The property owner told investigators that if the fire seemed at all suspicious Mueller was “your suspect.” The property owner also told deputies that Mueller was not allowed at the residence.
Following an examination of the scene Wisconsin deputy state fire marshall, determined the blaze was caused by “the application and subsequent ignition, [by] open flame of an ignitable liquid.”
The fire’s damage was contained to the basement. However, there were signs of smoke damage to the upper floors.
A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered and Mueller is due back in Dodge County Circuit Court Sept. 11.
