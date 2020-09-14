JUNEAU — Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field released the results of a survey late last week that seemed to support increased borrowing to repair county roads. In fact, about 70% of respondents were in favor of borrowing money to get the work done.
More than 40% are in support of the county spending $18 million to improve approximately 51 additional miles.
Field said that with interest rates at historic lows now, it is the best time to borrow. Municipalities can exceed state-imposed revenue limits when bonding for road work. Field said the survey will assist in preparing for the 2021 and 2022 construction season.
There were 672 responses to the survey.
Just under 30% of respondents said they would want to see the county perform 10 miles of improvements annually, which requires no additional borrowing beyond what the county already earmarks for roads. Nearly 13% of respondents said they would like the county to borrow $6 million to fund an additional 17 miles of roadway; and nearly 18% said they would want the county to borrow $12 million to improve about 18 additional miles of county highway.
Survey results are scheduled to be reviewed by the highway committee with project recommendations presented to the Dodge County Finance Committee and county board for consideration with the 2021 budget.
There are 540 miles in the Dodge County’s highway system, which is the second largest in the State of Wisconsin next to Marathon County.
