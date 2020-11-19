MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements along State Highway 89 between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County.
The project, scheduled for construction in 2025, will resurface about 4.5 miles of State Highway 89 from East Blackhawk Drive in the city of Fort Atkinson to US 18 near Jefferson. Work will also involve replacing end segments of beam guard at the State Highway 26 overpass bridge; replacing two cross culverts; and adding new pavement markings. Through traffic will follow a detour route via US 12, WIS 26 and US 18; and access will remain open for local traffic with flagging operations. Access to all properties within the project limits will be maintained during construction.
Information on this project can be found at www.wisconsindot.gov. Search “WIS 89 Jefferson County” and select the link of “WIS 89 (E. Blackhawk Dr. to US 18)”. The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to view the presentation, exhibits, and provide input. Comments will be received through Dec. 17.
For more information, contact Matthew Lamb at 608-246-5638 or matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Matthew Lamb, WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
