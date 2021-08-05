Jury trial scheduled for Beaver Dam man accused of hitting elderly dog walker

JUNEAU – A 19-year-old Beaver Dam man had a one-day jury trial after a preliminary hearing Thursday for charges of striking a 63-year-old man for allegedly failing to pick up dog feces on private property.
Paul Williams faces a felony charge of aggravated battery of an elderly person and misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. He could face up to six years in prison on the felony charge.
The victim said he was walking his dog at 10:26 a.m. May 12 in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Monroe Street, according to the criminal complaint, when he went into a tall grassy area of some vacant land with his dog. The man said he was confronted by a woman who said it was private property and told him to pick up the dog feces, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim said the dog had not defecated on the property. The woman and three men then followed him and started yelling at the man.
One of the men came behind him and struck him in the back of the head, the complaint stated. It caused a bump on the right rear side of his head, but the victim refused medical attention.
Witnesses said they saw the victim struck in the head by the younger man.
Police located the people involved in the incident, which led to Williams being located in the area by police, the complaint stated.
Williams was searched and had a smoking device in his pocket and a container of marijuana in his backpack. Williams told a Beaver Dam police officer he goes into the woods to smoke marijuana in his free time, according to the criminal complaint.
The trial is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
