City officials and local shopkeepers remain cautiously optimistic while they detailed a relatively positive picture on Watertown’s economy despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They used a lot of ingenuity and teamwork.
Towne Cinema owner Matt Sampon, who spoke at the Main Street Matters virtual open forum on Zoom Monday, said he had one day off in 11 years and it was due to the polar vortex.
Sampon was forced to find how to reconnect with his customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was something totally different for us,” he said. “No one really had a plan so it was up to us to work together as a community to reach our customer base.”
Sampon had a drive-up popcorn sale, which helped him continue to see his customers and interact with them.
“That was huge for us,” he said. “People wanted to get out of their homes so we had an amazing response to it.”
Sampon said he did a lot of thinking outside of the box.
“Movie studios are not coming out with films for theaters,” he said. “They’re putting movies out for streaming services so we had to recreate ourselves.”
Sampon said he held a video game tournament and birthday parties.
Although he said it was difficult, it still kept Towne Cinema going and in the minds of residents.
“We also used our marquee and Facebook page to tell the public what other businesses in Watertown were doing,” he said. “It wasn’t always about us. All of us were struggling, but we worked to help one another.”
He said this past weekend he began to see more numbers of people begin to trickle into the theater.
“I am hoping that’s a sign for more good things to come,” he said.
Amber Smith of The Chic Boutique agreed.
“I learned a lot,” she said. “Now, I know I don’t have to be open to sell clothes.”
Smith said she visited and dropped off clothing at customers’ homes.
“I was able to figure it out,” she said.
Smith said it was great seeing residents still going into restaurants and picking up food to take home.
“The community really came together,” she said.
That same spirit carried over onto Watertown’s Main Street and its downtown area.
“Main Street is very stable now,” William Lindborg said. “It’s off the urgent care list.”
Lindborg purchased the historic Schempf Bros. Department Store building at 207-209 E. Main St. in 2014 and began a multi-year restoration of the downtown landmark.
“This community has never been stronger than it is today,” he said. “It took a lot of time, but I’m very honored to be a part of the teamwork that has occurred here.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said she’s also proud to be a force in propelling Main Street forward.
“There’s a lot of momentum here to bring about some positive change that I believe our residents want to see,” McFarland said. “Our community has voiced itself loudly to be part of the change movement.”
Melissa Lampe, who hosted the virtual forum Monday, said Watertown residents who normally shopped outside of the city became local shoppers.
Lampe, a Watertown Historic Preservation and Downtown Design Commission and director of the Watertown Main Street Program, said small businesses are the backbone of Watertown.
“People began working together,” she said. “We want that from our small business community.”
Watertown Library Director Peg Checkai said with the library renovation project well underway it took a village to get it off the ground.
“The project would not have happened without the support of so many people in our community,” she said.
McFarland said she and her staff are always open to questions from the public on ordinances and other city regulations to help businesses succeed in Watertown.
“We’ll talk you through zoning issues,” McFarland said. “We’re pro-business and we want our businesses to succeed.”
McFarland thanked everyone for their compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you all for the incredible amount of work you put in to make life easier just by complying,” she said. “It didn’t go unnoticed. All of you made life easier for me, public health officer Carol Quest and Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski. I thank you as a leader and as someone who was born and raised here. You really showed up this year and made it a lot less painful.”
City officials also touted a number of other initiatives, besides the library, designed to boost the downtown, including:
— The Town Square Park;
— The change in ordinances to open dining alfresco with alcohol and outdoor music; and
— The creation of a downtown task force to look at ways to improve Main Street
