WAUPUN — Additional coronavirus cases have been reported at several Dodge County prisons, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Over the last week, Waupun Correctional recorded a spike of 46 positive cases among inmates and that number now stands at 289. There are currently 55 active cases while 234 have recovered. The facility has had 49 staff members with COVID-19.

The Wisconsin National Guard will be conducting specimen collections at the prison through Friday.

At Dodge Correctional, there have been 250 confirmed cases among inmates with 57 active cases while 192 have recovered. Fifty-six employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox Lake Correctional has three active cases among inmates while John C. Burke has one.

