A federal judge has dismissed an immigration lawsuit against Dodge County, Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt, Dodge County district attorney and various federal agencies.
Judge Brett J. Ludwig of the Eastern District of Wisconsin dismissed all claims Friday made by Selepri Amachree in a suit originally filed in the Northern District of Illinois in June, 2018.
The dismissal was made with prejudice, preventing the suit or its claims from being re-filed in the future.
The civil case was filed by Amachree, who said he was held illegally in the Dodge County Jail for six months. He sought $5 million in damages from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security and Dodge County.
Amachree said he was illegally held in jail following his arrest by immigration agents on Feb. 27, 2017. He was released on Sept. 8, 2017.
The civil complaint alleges the sheriff worked with immigration agents to detain Amachree, who was born in Liberia, but came to the United States when he was 3 years old.
Amachree, who is a legal resident who has not applied for citizenship, had deportation ordered following a drug arrest nearly 20 years ago. However, that order was stayed by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The stay was apparently in effect at the time of his 2017 incarceration.
In the lawsuit, Amachree claims his illegal detention was motivated by his work with recovering drug addicts in the county court system. His business, Xtreme Intervention, sought to help people overcome addiction.
Schmidt apparently had a background check conducted that turned up Amachree’s drug history, which he has never denied, along with other accusations. Among them, Amachree took money intended for rehabilitation programs and was blacklisted by rehab programs in some states.
Also included in the lawsuit was an arrest of Amachree, which happened decades ago in Illinois. Amachree called the claims in the civil suit defamatory and baseless.
Amachree filed two civil complaints against Dodge County and the sheriff. After reviewing the most recent lawsuit, the district court held that “in this case, the question is not whether the law permits dismissal, but rather on which of the many available grounds.”
“I am grateful that the federal court has concluded that no viable claim was alleged in this case and dismissed the lawsuit,” Schmidt said. “I take my responsibility to protect those who are confined in our jail seriously and, as was done in this case, we continue to utilize thorough background investigations to vet those who seek access to the Dodge County Jail. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is proud to continue to work alongside our federal law enforcement partners and the Dodge County district attorney’s office in an effort to prevent harm to those we serve.”
