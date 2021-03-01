JUNEAU — The day the Watertown Daily Times reported Dodge County was stuck at phase one, Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer announced Friday the county is moving to phase two COVID-19 recommendations because of a downward trajectory in the percentage of cases and daily number of cases.
According to Sauer, phase two recommendations include:
• Limiting capacity in “non-essential” businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50%;
• Events held outdoors should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others;
• If community members chose to gather socially, private indoor social gathering should be limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing;
“Key coronavirus data supports movement to phase two in Dodge County, but COVID-19 is present in Dodge County and public health urges caution to continue preventive measures,” Sauer said.
Dodge County Public Health officials urge community members to:
• Limit one’s bubble. Consider how many people a person is seeing day to day. The more people a person socializes the greater the chance the person can will be exposed or will expose others. By limiting one’s social circle to less people, the person will lower his or her own risk of exposure or exposing others
• Caution high risk populations: People age 65 and older and those who are medically vulnerable should continue to limit travel and remain at home as much as possible.
• Continue to participate virtually. Work from home if possible and attend events, services and performances virtually.
• Get tested if you need it. Through your medical provider or community test sites.
• Continue to maintain prevention measures. Stay home when you’re sick or feel off, stay 6 feet from people you don’t live with, wear a face covering when you can’t maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and continue to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer often.
The community is encouraged to visit the Dodge County website for the latest guidance and resources: www.co.dodge.wi.gov.
Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said Jefferson County has never been in “phases.”
“We always told people to follow the mitigation strategies,” Scott said. “We never had orders in place. Rather, we used data to let people know how severe the pandemic was in our area. We did have a recommendation document in the beginning, but we have not put out a new one. Instead, we told people to follow the Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control guidance. This is because things are always changing. While we are somewhat optimistic at this time as cases are going down, we are watching the effect of the new variants.”
