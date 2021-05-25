Watertown Common Council members last week agreed to spend $44,990 to replace roofs on three aquatic center buildings.
Watertown Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Randy Wojtasiak said the roofs date back to the early 1990s and there are some issues with them leaking, according to the May 10 finance committee meeting’s minutes. He said it’s best to get them replaced before there is additional “wear and tear” to them.
He said $35,000 was budgeted for the roof replacement, but asked finance committee members if $9,990 more could be moved from the forestry capital outlay to cover the cost of the new roofs.
The changes won’t prevent the public from enjoying the water.
Wolf Siding and Windows out of Oconomowoc is doing the work. Wojtasiak said if the business does not finish the roofs on the bath house, concessions and mechanical buildings before the aquatic center’s 1 to 6 p.m. June 4 opening, the firm will likely wrap it up after the pool season.
He said that since the aquatic center was closed last year the public didn’t get the opportunity to see the two new sun shades with one in the playground area and the other on the former sand volleyball court, which will give the public expanded deck space.
Wojtasiak said the aquatic center staff has been slow to come together, which is nothing new for area recreation directors this season. He said there’ll be a full crew when the aquatic center opens.
“We’ve had a struggle finding staff,” Wojtasiak said. “We have enough individuals to start the season, but we would feel better if we had a few more.”
He asked if there are community members interested in working at the aquatic center they can call 920-262-8080 or fill out an application on the city’s website.
“We’re just excited to serve the community again,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.