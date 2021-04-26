Watertown was recognized in multiple categories Wednesday at the 2020 Wisconsin Main Street Awards.
During the virtual presentation, Sharp Corner Park was honored as Best Public Improvement Project, The Chic Boutique, 113 E. Main St., won for Best Façade Enhancement Under $20,000, and Hayes Family Automotive Dealership was a co-winner for Best Adaptive Reuse for their work in sensitively transforming a historic train depot on their property into a vehicle showroom.
In addition, Watertown’s Santa Claus, Bob Martens, was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year from Watertown. Watertown also received recognition for celebrating its 20th anniversary as a designated Main Street community and Melissa Lampe was acknowledged for reaching her five-year milestone as Watertown’s program director.
Project award winners and other supporters of downtown Watertown gathered Wednesday at the Watertown History Center on the grounds of the Octagon House Museum to view the awards program.
Each year, the Wisconsin Main Street Awards are held to recognize outstanding historic preservation projects and small business success stories from across the state.
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 35 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.