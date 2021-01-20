Due to COVID-19, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department will hold its annual Park Reservation Day through a pre-registration/virtual event this year.
Citizens who would like to reserve a park shelter in 2021 will need to fill out a park rental application form, which can be found outside the Parks & Recreation Department front doors at 514 S. First St., or on the city’s website at https://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/departments/park_recreation_forestry/park_shelter_rental/index.php.
The application form must be returned to the parks and recreation office by 8 a.m. Feb 1, via email to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the front door drop box in order to receive first consideration.
More information can be found on the application form or by contacting the parks and recreation office at 920-262-8080.
