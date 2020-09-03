JUNEAU — Dodge County witnessed an increase in the percentage of positive coronavirus tests last week, according to the weekly update from the Dodge County Health Department.
From Aug. 24-30, county health officials say 11.8% of all tests administered were positive. That is an increase from the previous week, when the percentage of positive tests was just under 9%; the week prior it was above 12%.
The daily percentage of positive tests continues its upward trajectory since Aug. 15 and is currently at 5.8%.
Dodge County health officials reported the goal is a percentage lower than 5% along with a downward trajectory of positive tests.
Of the 122 people who tested positive last week, 42 reported attending a large gathering, party or meeting with people from outside their home. Seven people were admitted to the hospital while three others were put on ventilators to assist with breathing.
Dodge County health officials continue to list the county in the middle of its three-phase Safe Restart Plan. One of the metrics of the plan — case status — is still in the red zone since being downgraded from yellow two weeks ago (while the red is defined as “of concern” yellow asks individuals to “proceed with caution).
Health officials continue to recommend physical distancing, wearing a mask, increased hand washing and avoiding gatherings.
