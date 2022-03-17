JEFFERSON — Restrictions on movement of poultry have been put in place in Jefferson County that will remain in effect through May following the recent discovery of a new strain of avian flu in a large flock of laying hens.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has issued a special order immediately banning poultry from any movement to, or participation in, shows, exhibitions and swap meets held in Jefferson County.
The order will remain in effect through May 31.
“The DATCP continues to work toward depopulation at the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza-positive poultry farm in Jefferson County. Poultry premises within 10 kilometers of the farm are being monitored for the virus and are restricted from moving poultry and poultry products,” DATCP said in a media release Wednesday.
The discovery of a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial, egg-laying poultry flock in Jefferson County was confirmed Monday by DATCP.
The influenza is not believed to be a health danger to humans.
Checks with DATCP, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Jefferson County did not reveal the exact site of the outbreak.
Samples were tested by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, according to DATCP.
“This is Wisconsin’s first confirmed case of HPAI since 2015,” DATCP representatives said during a press conference Monday.
A 2015 outbreak of a different strain of avian flu occurred at Daybreak Foods Inc. in Lake Mills, with that illness affecting the company’s 800,000 bird, egg-laying location.
DATCP officials stated that the current outbreak is not at Daybreak.
The Daybreak case was the largest of five reported in the state and the second-largest chicken flock to be affected since the outbreak started late in 2014 in the U.S.
The current outbreak of avian flu in Jefferson County was reported by DATCP to be among 1 million birds at an operation with a total of 3 million egg-laying chickens.
“DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working closely with animal health officials on a joint incident response,” DATCP representatives said. “The affected premises will not move poultry products and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza have been found in the United States. HPAI also does not pose a food safety risk. Properly handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills the virus.
As part of existing avian influenza response plans, federal and state partners are working on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock, DATCP stated.
“DATCP reminds anyone working with birds to complete premises registration and practice enhanced biosecurity. Producers are encouraged to move their birds indoors when possible to prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings,” DATCP said.
Wisconsin actively monitors for human cases of avian influenza and has plans in place to respond, if necessary.
Anyone with questions about how avian flu affects humans can find information at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. For more information on avian influenza viruses in wild birds, or for information on how and when to report sick or dead wild birds, visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife diseases webpage.
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 during business hours, or 800-943-0003 after hours and weekends.
According to DATCP, several other states have reported similar avian flu cases already this year.
