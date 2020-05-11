Schuster earns technical scholarship

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran senior Cole Schuster has earned the Technical Excellence Scholar Award, a scholarship granted by the State of Wisconsin to high school seniors who have the highest demonstrated level of proficiency in technical education subjects.
Schuster, the son of Thomas and Jessica of Juneau, plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College to study agricultural power equipment.
