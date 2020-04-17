JEFFERSON — The Jefferson School Board, meeting online for the first time Monday, approved bids that will allow the district to move ahead with two facilities projects.
First, the board approved the low bid of Current Electric, a Jefferson company, to provide the electrical services related to the replacement of the stadium lights at the Jefferson High School football field/track.
The old lights were aging and in bad shape, and the school board approved their repair at a previous board meeting via a separate bid.
The district received bids for the electrical work this month.
Submitting bids were Current, in the amount of $73,254; Faith Technologies, in the amount of $83,308, and Westphal Electric of Madison, in the amount of $80,150.
The electrical project involves 480/277 volt service with a step-down 208/120 transformer with a new 208/120 panel.
The project allows for future underground conduits for fiberoptic/low voltage service for cameras/speakers.
The project also includes options for temporary subpanels for larger events — such as the Tomorrow’s Hope festivals the field hosted some years ago.
A new conduit for the scoreboard is also included to accommodate future replacement needs.
Board member Glenn Fleming asked if the district had reached out to Jefferson Utilities to ask what the cost to hook up with the utility would be, and was told there would be no additional cost.
Also approved Monday was the sole bid the district received for the East Elementary School elevator project.
Tim Graffin, buildings and grounds supervisor for the school district, indicated (via remote connection) that the existing elevator was “on the decline” and had seen several malfunctions this year.
“It has had some severe problems. The service company has been out several times, and we’ve actually had a custodian get stuck in the elevator,” Graffin said. “Luckily, we were able to get that person out.”
Meanwhile, the district is no longer able to get replacement parts for the existing elevator.
The district sought bids from several companies, but only one returned a bid. The Otis company offered to do the job for a total of $81,052.
Graffin noted that the district will be able to retain a good portion of the existing elevator, such as the rails, while only replacing the parts that needed it.
“It’s like replacing the engine and transmission of a car so that it can operate safely and efficiently,” he said.
In other financial business, the school board delayed an originally scheduled decision on summer school pay rates.
“If we wait until the April 27 meeting, in a couple more week there will be a big difference in the information we have,” said Mark Rollefson, superintendent of the Jefferson schools.
Later in the meeting, the board moved on to policy topics, approving the summer school staff handbook in its second reading, and considering a student records policy and a new policy on student directory data.
In other business, the board heard an update from Curriculum and Instruction Director Barb Johnson on the curriculum areas currently under review, which include social studies, career and technical education, English/language arts, and the district library, media and technology plan.
Having to switch to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has served as an “unofficial review of the current technology plan,” Johnson said.
Taking into account how the district’s technology worked under the pressures of online learning, teaching and planning, the district will reevaluate the plan and begin to identify areas for updates this summer or fall, Johnson said.
Administrators expect an updated plan to be ready for school board approval in the spring of 2021, for implementation in 2021-22.
