BEAVER DAM — When Doug Ninmann walked the fairgrounds in Beaver Dam he couldn’t help but see the many smiles on fair-goers’ faces.
“People were tired of being locked inside their homes (because of the COVID-19 pandemic),” the Dodge County Fair president said Monday. “They wanted to be outside and have good, clean family fun with their friends — old and new ones.”
Ninmann said, although, he doesn’t have a clear hold on attendance figures just yet, the Dodge County Fair did slightly better this year than it did in 2019.
The 2020 fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know Friday was a big night for us with country star Jordan Davis on the grandstand stage,” Ninmann said. “He brought the crowds in as did the two rock bands. We were down a bit in our numbers on Thursday and Saturday, but we bounced right back up on Sunday. People stayed and enjoyed the rides. The carnival people did really well.”
He said even the food vendors were grinning ear-to-ear.
“The folks that sold lemonade ran out of lemons and had to head down to Milwaukee to get more of them,” he said. “They were busy.”
He said the great summer weather helped the fair, too.
“We didn’t have to cancel one show because of rain,” he said. “We skated through an entire fair without rain. That was great for us.”
What Dodge County Fair Association Web and Social Media Administrator Dale Norenberg enjoyed about the fair was seeing people working together to make the fair a “success” for everyone who visited it during its five-day run.
“What I enjoy seeing is in every part of the Dodge County Fair there are the different coordinators and volunteers who know what to do and they make it happen,” Norenberg said. “The Dodge County Fair Association Board plays such a small role in putting on the fair. It’s really the collaboration of everyone involved in each of their separate parts that makes the fair such a success as a whole.”
This year’s fair included the traditional pig, duck and goat races, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, food and midway rides, and featured performances by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jordan Davis, Blue Oyster Cult and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas.
