JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday approved the hire of hired Eppstein Uhen Architects to evaluate the status of its current facilities and to look toward the district’s facility needs into the future.
The contract is for $12,500.
This firm and other finalists for the contract were interviewed last week by outgoing Jefferson school Superintendent Mark Rollefson, incoming Superintendent Charles Urness; Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district; and Tim Graffin, director of buildings and grounds for the district.
Also part of the committee were East Elementary Principal Jake Wichman, as East is the oldest school in the district and the one with the greatest facility needs at this time, and school board member Tom Condon.
This interview committee recommended EUA as the top candidate for the contract.
EUA’s $12,500 fee will cover mechanical, electrical and plumbing sub-consultants’ fees, if needed.
Additional sub-consultants with civil and geo-technical expertise can also be engaged if requested. Mileage and printing expenses are not expected to exceed $1,500.
EUA will credit the $12,500 fee towards future post-referendum design services the company would be willing to do after the successful passage of a referendum and authorization to continue with the project.
Two representatives of EUA appeared at Monday’s school board meeting, client executive Kit Dailey, who had worked with the district on the high school expansion project completed in 2012, and Kim Frerichs, education planner.
Also part of the architectural team will be Abie Khatchadourian, senior project manager/associate, who has also worked with the Jefferson schools before.
Meanwhile, the district is in the process of recruiting members for an ad hoc facilities committee to advise the board.
The committee is charged with reviewing information from the experts and making recommendations to the school board involving new construction, renovations, repurposed spaces, and/or upgrades to both facilities and grounds to support learning.
Any recommendation from the ad hoc committee would be advisory. The school board would have the final say on any facilities decision.
