While Juneau was struggling to find candidates to run for its aldermanic seats, it was just the opposite for the Village of Lowell following the tabulating of votes from the April 2020 primary.
Juneau Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart said Aldermanic Districts 1 and 2 called for write-in candidates and the names of eight individuals were written in for District 1 and 12 for District 2. Jane M. Fude, who was one of the 12 write-in candidates for District 2, received two votes giving her the nod to take the district seat, if she wants. Hart said since eight people tied in District 1, but a name had to be picked by lot from the others, which turned out to be Richard Evans. Evans agreed to take the seat, Hart said.
Hart said he called Fude, but is waiting for a return call to see if she wants the seat.
In Lowell, while newcomer George Anetsberger and incumbent Rita Luedke each received 37 votes, another newcomer Jarad Landsee landed 54 votes and earned him a trustee seat, said clerk/treasurer Sandy Pocius.
Pocius said because of the tie between Anetsberger and Luedke a name had to be picked and Anetsberger was chosen by lot. Pocius said Luedke has three days to ask for a recount.
In related news, Reeseville incumbent Chris Abell retained his seat, but two vacant trustee seats remain without any registered write-in candidates.
As of press time, Reeseville Clerk/Treasurer Christine Abell said the two trustee seats will remain vacant until the village board makes its decision on what to do.
