The American Red Cross is emphasizing the unique role Black blood donors play in the medical treatment of those living with sickle cell disease during Sickle Cell Awareness Month this September. More Black blood donors are critically needed to help patients battling sickle cell disease as blood drives – especially those at schools, colleges and universities – continue to be canceled at alarming rates.
Last spring, more Black blood donors gave at Red Cross blood drives held at educational institutions than at any other blood drive location type. As drives across the country canceled this spring due to coronavirus concerns, the number of Black blood donors giving at these schools decreased from more than 15,000 in 2019 to about 2,700 this year. Drives at educational institutions make up the largest percentage of fall blood drive cancellations, so the need for more Black blood donors for sickle cell patients is expected to remain urgent.
“Sickle cell disease profoundly impacts the quality of life of those living with this inherited blood disorder, and your blood donation could be the donation that helps a patient keep fighting,” said Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical director, Red Cross blood services. “The pandemic hasn’t stopped the need for transfusions for sickle cell patients. The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to roll up a sleeve and share their strength with patients during Sickle Cell Awareness Month.”
More Black blood donors are urged to make a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Several American Red Cross blood drives are planned in September. A drive will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St., on Monday from noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive, will host a drive on Sept. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Highway R, Watertown, will host a drive Sept. 28 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
A blood drive in Hustisford will be held Wednesday at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church and School, 269 N. Lake St. from 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson will host a drive at East Elementary School, 120 S. Sanborn Ave., on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In October, Lake Mills City Hall will host a drive on Oct. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. and Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave., will host a drive from noon to 5 p.m.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
