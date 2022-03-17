WHITEWATER — Five alumni who have achieved professional and community service success are being honored as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater celebrates its 154th anniversary. The 2022 class of alumni award honorees include graduates with careers in education, communication, accounting, human resources and mental health — including a public servant who has served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate for more than a decade.
The awards will be presented at the Founders Day Celebration to be held at the UW-Whitewater at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
This year’s recipient of the Outstanding Recent Alumni Award is Christopher Maniece. The award recognizes the professional accomplishments of Maniece, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology in 2013 followed by dual master’s degrees in 2017, and his work as a school counselor with the Madison Metropolitan School District. After earning his doctoral degree from Edgewood College in 2021, he is currently pursuing his masters of business administration from UW-Whitewater, with expected completion in 2023.
The recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award for Professional Achievement is Frederick Arndt. Arndt, who earned a bachelor of science degree in political science and English in 1970, held executive and leadership positions in human resources in Fortune 50 corporations as well as startup and early stage ventures for more than 45 years, including McKesson Corporation, SegaSoft, Capitol Records, Apple Computer, Searle Pharmaceuticals, Frito-Lay, and Baxter International.
Also receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award for Professional Achievement is Amy Herbst. Herbst, who earned a bachelor of science degree in social work in 1993, is vice president, mental and behavioral health, at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and an industry expert with more than 25 years working with children, youth and families, including leading the largest child welfare and foster care programs in the state.
Sen. Howard Marklein is this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award for Community/Regional Service. After earning his bachelor of business administration in accounting in 1976, Sen. Marklein pursued a successful career in public accounting as he devoted himself to public service, from community development to being elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010. Since then, he has been elected to the Wisconsin State Senate and serves as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance.
The recipient of the Distinguished Alumni for Service to UW-Whitewater is William Lowell. Lowell, who earned a bachelor of arts in communication in 1982 followed by an masters in science in speech–public relations in 1983, has taught in the Department of Communication since 1985 in addition to pursuing a long career as a marketing and management consultant. He tapped into his business relationships to supervise numerous internships in the College of Arts and Communication.
“All of these accomplished alumni speak to the breadth and the depth of the impacts that our graduates can have, both professionally and in their communities,” said Interim Chancellor Jim Henderson. “As evidenced by these individuals, our academic programs have a strong track record of producing talented, versatile graduates, and I couldn’t be more proud to recognize and celebrate the achievements of these Warhawks.”
“Our alumni bring a wealth of experiences to the Warhawk family,” said Amy Oeding ’90, chief alumni relations officer. “Like so many of our alumni, they not only give back to their communities, they continue to have a rich connection to the campus and to today’s students.”
Also being honored are the 2022 UW-Whitewater Outstanding Student Award winners, one from each of the university’s five undergraduate colleges. Each student receives a $1,000 scholarship in addition to their award:
• Samantha Adler, early childhood education major from Mt. Horeb, College of Education and Professional Studies
• Jackie Carper, marketing and communication double major from Lake Geneva, College of Business and Economics
• Abigail Lammers, English and Spanish double major from Waukesha, College of Letters and Sciences
• McClane Noffke, journalism major from Holmen, College of College of Arts and Communication
• Natalie Shortreed, liberal arts major from Janesville, College of Integrated Studies
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.