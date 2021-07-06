Lowell fire remains under investigation

LOWELL — The Wisconsin Fire Marshal’s Office, Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville fire departments and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early evening house fire Thursday in the Village of Lowell.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the fire call at 320 Mill St. came in at 5:51 p.m.
Schmidt said the Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments responded and conducted fire suppression efforts until 12:35 Friday morning.
According to Dodge County property records, the home is owned by David and Karen Christianson.
Schmidt said there is no further information to release as to the cause of the fire.
Assisting at the scene were Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Ashippun, Horicon, Fox Lake, Burnett, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Columbus, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Marshall, Sun Prairie, Rio, Fall River and Ixonia Fire Departments. Also assisting were LifeStar, Mayville EMS, Lowell first responders and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
