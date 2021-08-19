BEAVER DAM — Staff members from the office of Congressman Scott Fitzgerald will host mobile office hours at the Dodge County Fair Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The staff members will be located near the grandstand of the fair and will be there to meet with constituents who may be experiencing problems with a federal agency.
Constituents are asked to bring copies of documentation related to their issues.
Fitzgerald, a Republican from Juneau, represents the fifth congressional district from Wisconsin.
