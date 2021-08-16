If you lived in Watertown your entire life, you may have gone to school with her, run into her at the grocery store or even the hardware store.
Or if you have been involved in Relay for Life, you’ve seen and possibly met Kay Christian.
Christian, a lifelong resident of Watertown, has been married to Paul Christian for 39 years. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.
She works as the school secretary at Trinity St. Luke’s Lutheran School at the Western Avenue campus. Before she began work there, she was employed at Watertown Ace Hardware for 27 years.
That is how she became involved with Relay For Life.
She was a member of the Ace Relay team and then became a team captain. For the past 11 years, she has been the event lead, sponsorship lead or team recruitment lead. Christian has been a Relay for Life mentor and served on the American Cancer Society Leadership Board.
She loves spending time with her children and grandchildren. And, when she has time, she likes to quilt.
1. Who is the person in your life you were most influenced by?
I don’t have one person, I have two. That would be my mom and dad. They taught me to give, to love, to be helpful and to be able to talk to anyone.
2. Rolling Stones or Beatles?
Rolling Stones.
3. Where is your favorite favorite vacation spot and why?
Mogasheen Resort on Lake Namakagan near Cable, Wisconsin. We just got back from our 32nd yearly family summer vacation. There is nothing like sitting in a lawn chair and watching the water in front of you and the loons calling.
4. Why do you Relay for Life?
Because no one should ever have to hear the words “you have cancer.” Also, I have met some of my dearest friends through Relay For Life.
5. Besides sleep what do you do the day of Relay for Life?
Well, I try to sleep once the day is over but before that I want every single person who comes to our event to have a meaningful experience. I want them to see the survivors that have fought so hard against cancer and caregivers that may have lost their loved ones and say “I want to join this fight.” I want to make difference. I want to find a cure and put an end to cancer!
6. What is your favorite dessert?
Chocolate mint brownies.
7. When you blew out the candles on your last birthday cake — what did you wish for?
That my family will always love Jesus, be happy and healthy.
8. What is your favorite thing to grow in your garden and why?
Peonies. I love the way they smell.
9. When is the last time you laughed until you cried? What was so funny — if you can share it.
When I am with my three best friends on girls’ weekend. I am going to leave it at that.
10. What’s a good quick meal you enjoy?
Omelets.
